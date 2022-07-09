MAHOMET — A new restaurant called Chophouse on Main will be opening in late August at 401 E. Main St., Mahomet, in the former JT Walker’s location.
It will feature two different dining options, with a traditional, more upscale environment on the first floor and more casual dining upstairs with a rooftop bar, according to Kevin Hildebrand, chief operating officer of CRS Hospitality LLC of Champaign, the restaurant operator.
The menu will include steaks, seafood and sandwiches, he said.
Reservations for the main dining area will begin about a week before the opening, with the date to be announced in the near future.
“We look forward to bringing a new dining experience to Mahomet and are excited to become part of the community,” said Chris Saunders, president of CRS Hospitality.
CRS Hospitality’s portfolio includes several other restaurants and bars in Champaign, including The City Center, Fat City Bar and Grill, The Ribeye, Illini Inn and Taco John’s, plus a Culver’s franchise in Nebraska, according to Hildebrand.
JT Walker’s owner Justin Taylor said he’s still in the process of trying to reopen a smaller version of JT Walker’s across the street, where his brewery and taproom is located. But he’s been delayed by difficulty hiring enough employees, lack of time and some equipment being stolen, he said.
For now, the brewery and taproom at 402 E. Main St. is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday for drinks only. Until he gets food service started there, he said, customers are welcome to bring in their own food or have it delivered there.
More in Sunday's print editions as part of our weekly "It's Your Business" column.