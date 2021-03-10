About this series: Thursday marks one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. This week and next, we’ll tell the local stories of people and places forced to change their ways.
CHAMPAIGN — Few people are happier for the area’s improved health and nicer weather than Jackie Sampson and Paul Higgins.
The sister and brother are part of a team of co-owners of the iconic Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign.
“When it got real cold and we were outdoors only, that was certainly a rough time where you’re worried about the future,” Sampson said Tuesday. “Coming back indoors was definitely a relief mixed with nervousness.”
With balmier temperatures, patio business is increasing, and the Illini men’s basketball team’s success has attracted folks indoors for a brew while watching the game.
“Typically, before COVID, we were about 80 percent dine-in, 20 percent takeout. We are starting to see us slowly get back to that,” Higgins said. “I don’t know how long it will take.”
The business’ small galley kitchen has been challenged at times with takeout orders.
“Something as simple as sliding a pizza on to a plate as opposed to getting it in a box and getting the foil on top of it” he said. “Wrapping things up, making sure all the condiments are included. It’s just a couple extra steps, and you don’t think about it, but it can slow things down.”
The short section of Taylor Street just south of the bar at the corner of Main and Walnut streets has not been pressed back into service yet but will be as the weather and the health of the community continue to improve, Sampson said.
Inside, the most noticeable change is the lack of barstools.
“They have to be 6 feet away from the drink wells, and we have three wells on the main bar,” Sampson said. “They have to be 6 feet from a table as well. By the time we measured everything out, there was no good place to put a barstool.”
Loyal patrons have adjusted well, gravitating to the same tables instead.
“Our afternoon regulars have their own system worked out and nobody is complaining about it,” said Sampson, citing a customer who has worked out a signal system with the bartender for refills, which he picks up from the bar himself.
There are sheets of Plexiglas between booths. Condiments are delivered in single-serve packs with food instead of the former dress-your-own-sandwich approach.
Tables are 6 feet apart, and only one pool table is in use, and that’s only when there are not too many patrons inside.
The success of the Illini basketball team has been a boost to business.
“I had to turn people away Saturday,” Sampson said. “I would tell people if they want to come watch the game (Friday), get here early.”
Returning patrons will notice a few changes that will remain, such as paper towels in the bathrooms instead of germ-spreading hand dryers, and the absence of bowls of salted, in-shell peanuts.
“Probably not anytime soon,” Sampson said of the return of the legumes.
She and her brother are looking forward to their former work routine.
During the pandemic, they have taken turns at home guiding remote learning for Higgins’ daughter and son, 6 and 11, respectively, and Sampson’s 10-year-old son. Their spouses work full-time and the siblings feel fortunate to be able to trade off child-rearing and business managing.
“Dealing with all three of their work at the same time can test your patience,” said Higgins, who said he and Sampson each take two days and his wife is in charge on Fridays, her day off.
The pair is hopeful their popular establishment will soon mostly look — and feel — like it did about a year ago.
“Part of the fun of Esquire is people getting together. I’m hoping at some point, we can do away with a lot of that stuff,” Higgins said of the restrictions. “I think we’re all feeling optimistic, just looking at the (falling COVID-19) positivity levels. You gotta be careful.”