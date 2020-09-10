118982030_10223583578479890_2903527237434431038_n.jpg
Bruce Knight/Provided
Listen to this article

Tom’s Mailbag drops at 2 p.m. Friday. Submit your questions by clicking here(tncms-asset)9a647fec-f3b9-11ea-8614-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)

118938583_10223583577039854_6692953056850283591_n.jpg

The shelves at the new Costco are empty, but the store is set to open next month.

CHAMPAIGN — Ahead of Costco’s Oct. 22 opening, city of Champaign employees were given a tour Thursday.

The membership club warehouse will open at the site of the former Bergner’s, which was torn down at Market Place Mall.

“There’s still a ways to go, but they’re right on schedule,” Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight said. “It’s going to be a state-of-the-art store, and they’ll start stocking on Sept. 22.”

City officials were told that Costco would be hiring 180 new people to work the store, which the city gave a $2.75 million sales tax reimbursement deal over 10 years.

In recent weeks, Costco has set up tents around town to sign people up for memberships.

119182511_10223583576839849_4437639086045877455_n.jpg

Ben Zigterman