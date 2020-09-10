Costco 'right on schedule' for Oct. 22 opening
CHAMPAIGN — Ahead of Costco’s Oct. 22 opening, city of Champaign employees were given a tour Thursday.
The membership club warehouse will open at the site of the former Bergner’s, which was torn down at Market Place Mall.
“There’s still a ways to go, but they’re right on schedule,” Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight said. “It’s going to be a state-of-the-art store, and they’ll start stocking on Sept. 22.”
City officials were told that Costco would be hiring 180 new people to work the store, which the city gave a $2.75 million sales tax reimbursement deal over 10 years.
In recent weeks, Costco has set up tents around town to sign people up for memberships.
Ben Zigterman