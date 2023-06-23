CHAMPAIGN — The unemployment rate in May remained flat in Champaign County but grew a bit in Vermilion County, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday.
Among the state’s 14 metropolitan areas, the Danville metro area — which includes all of Vermilion County — had one of the three highest jobless rate increases for the month, rising to 5.2 percent, compared to 4.7 percent in May 2022.
Unemployment in the city of Danville rose from 5.1 percent to 5.9 percent.
Champaign County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.7 percent in May, with no year-over-year change.
The city of Champaign’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6 percent, and the city of Urbana’s rate rose a hair from 3.7 percent to 3.8 percent
Here’s how other unemployment stood in some other area counties in May, compared to the same month a year ago:
— Douglas County: Unchanged at 3.2 percent.
— DeWitt County: Up from 3.7 percent to 4 percent.
— Ford County: Up from 3.8 percent to 4.1 percent.
— Iroquois County: Unchanged at 4.1 percent.
— Moultrie County: Unchanged at 3.1 percent.