Try Tom's Mailbag by clicking here
CHAMPAIGN — A fitness center plans to use the large space vacated by Toys R Us a year ago in north Champaign.
Crunch Fitness, which has more than 300 locations in North America, lists a Champaign location and is advertising for a general manager.
It’s also advertising the Champaign location on Facebook, claiming it will bring “awesome classes, miles of cardio, and tons of free weights, just to name a few things in our new $6 million, 36,000 SQ FT fitness facility.”
A building permit for the location at 40 E. Anthony Drive, C, is still under review and lists the project as an “interior build out for gym/fitness facility,” with a construction value of $752,000.
Crunch Fitness did not immediately return a request for comment.
Its website for the Champaign location says it will have group classes, personal training, steam rooms, saunas, tanning, heavy lifting and a high-intensity training program.
The company was started in 1989 in New York and has four other locations in Illinois, all in the suburbs of Chicago.
Toys R Us closed its Champaign location in June 2018 after filing for bankruptcy protection the year before.
Last spring, it announced it would begin closing all 740 of its U.S. stores, and liquidation sales began shortly after that.
The company emerged from bankruptcy this year as Tru Kids, which plans to open two stores this year in Texas and New Jersey.