DANVILLE — City officials are considering a development proposal that would bring a new Sonic Drive-In and Jimmy John’s sub shop to Danville.
Announced Monday by the mayor’s office, the proposal from Subwars LLC would bring both restaurants to the northwest corner of Fairchild and Vermilion streets.
Both restaurants would be just over 1,200 square feet and each would come with a drive-thru and outdoor patio seating.
Construction costs would run $2 million to $4 million, and construction would begin as soon as design plans are approved and building permits are issued.
The two new restaurants would bring Danville, on an annual basis, projected sales tax revenue exceeding $2 million, projected property taxes for the city of $14,000 to $28,000, about $20,000 in food and beverage taxes and about $55,000 in annual sales tax revenue, city officials said.