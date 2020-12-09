CHAMPAIGN — A former employee of the Champaign Target store has settled a discrimination lawsuit with the company.
The federal lawsuit filed a year ago by Santiago Calle was dismissed Monday now that the matter has been settled.
According to a brief court filing, it was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled, and each side will pay its own attorney fees and court costs.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
“This matter has been resolved, and there aren’t any additional details we’ll be able to share,” Target spokeswoman Jenna Reck said.
And Calle’s attorney, Ron Langacker of Urbana, declined to comment.
The agreement was reached after the two sides held a settlement conference in November before Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long.
Calle sued in December 2019 after working as a barista at the Starbucks in the North Prospect store since 2017.
In the lawsuit, Calle alleged he was harassed by co-workers for not conforming to traditional gender stereotypes and ultimately fired.
Calle said he doesn’t always conform to stereotypical male standards. Because of this, Calle said his coworkers “perceived him as being homosexual” and used homophobic slurs toward him.
Calle also alleges his supervisor required him to perform tasks outside his job description that “were considered to be masculine in nature, such as lifting heavy products and retrieving carts.”
When he took his concerns to management, his suit alleges he was given a last-chance agreement in October 2018 for “allegedly ‘creating too much drama.’”
Two months later, Calle was terminated, “allegedly due to a customer complaint,” according to the suit.
When the lawsuit was filed, a Target spokesperson said the claims of discrimination were unfounded and that he was fired for performance reasons.