POTOMAC — The new Dollar General store in Potomac has tentative plans for a grand opening on Oct. 19, according to company officials.
Spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said Tuesday that the store at 305 W. State St. is still under construction and the company is tentatively working toward a soft opening in the next two weeks. But the exact timeline, including the grand-opening celebration in October, is contingent upon the completion of final preparations.
Once it opens, this store will be the 13th Dollar General in Vermilion County, according to Petkovic. The first location opened in 1983.
She said the company looks for places where it can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice, generally serving customers within a 3- to 5-mile radius, or 10-minute drive.
She said the Potomac store will employ about six to 10 employees and will sell some name-brand and private brand merchandise, including food, health and beauty products, home-cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items, and basic clothing.