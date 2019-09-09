CHAMPAIGN — The Domino’s on West Bradley Avenue is planning to move to North Prospect Avenue.
“This is a relocation of store 2923, which is currently located at 1702 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign,” spokeswoman Chantele Telegadas said.
She didn’t know when the store would open at the new location, and calls to the existing store were not returned.
The pizza chain will be moving to 1301 N. Prospect Ave., C, the former site of Illinois Title Loans and a Wendy’s before that.
Building permits were issued in May for a Domino’s there, and the property recently sold to a Domino’s franchisee.