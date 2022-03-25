DANVILLE — Youngsters visiting the Danville Public Library will now be able to get a little closer to agriculture, thanks to a donation by the Vermilion County Farm Bureau.
The bureau donated a book barn from its Ag in the Classroom program. The barn includes educational books and toys to help children learn about agriculture and farming.
Farm Bureau Executive Director Kerry Wienke said the book barn, built in 2009 by former Farm Bureau board President Brian Andrews, was lent to Vermilion County schools on a rotating basis. Schools would check the book barn out for a month.
“With all the recent developments with COVID and other learning standards, it wasn’t getting used like we had hoped,” Wienke said. “That’s when we reached out to the Danville Public Library. They’re reworking some of their space, so it fits in with kind of a theme that they’re doing.”
The book barn will be a permanent feature at the library. It contains a great deal of material “that kind of evolved” over the years, Wienke said.
That includes items like books, DVDs, tractors and farm animal toys, “so it’s kind of an interactive approach to ag information.”
“It’s strictly ag-focused and has learning materials, whether it’s puzzles, toys, DVDs, barns or building blocks,” Wienke said.
The book barn is on the first floor of the library. Staff made room for it by moving furniture. The library recently redid its children’s area.
Missy Buhr, ag-literacy coordinator for the farm bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program, was on hand when the barn was installed.