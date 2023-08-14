At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.
CHAMPAIGN — State authorities say Punch Bar & Lounge at the Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Champaign can’t serve alcohol for now, due to both an expired state liquor license and a tax hold on the license.
The bar initially posted Aug. 4 on its Facebook page that it would be closed for the weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances,” and as of Monday, the status hadn’t been updated.
The bar at 217 N. Neil St. was closed after city officials became aware that the state license had expired, then notified the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.
After learning Punch was serving alcohol without a valid license, representatives from the commission notified the business owner to stop selling alcohol until the liquor license is renewed, city spokesman Jeff Hamilton said.
“In order to sell alcohol in Champaign, a business must have both a state and city liquor license,” Hamilton said. “One is not valid without the other.”
Punch’s state license had expired May 31, according to the commission.
“It appears that they have a tax hold on their account," said Nicole Sanders, the commission's industry education manager. "If there is an active tax hold on this account, they are not able to renew their state of Illinois liquor license.”
Details about why there is a tax hold on the Punch license weren't available.
"Due to taxpayer confidentiality provisions in the tax laws, the Illinois Department of Revenue cannot divulge particulars regarding the compliance of a business, but in general, to be open and operate legally, the business must be in full compliance, or have a department-approved payment plan,” agency spokeswoman Maura Kownacki said.
Hans Grotelueschen, listed by the commission as the owner, could not be reached by The News-Gazette on Monday.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Punch employees who are out of work.