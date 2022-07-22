Restaurant questions? Ask them here ahead of today's release of Tom's Mailbag
A final closing date is coming soon for Champaign's first acade bar.
After that, co-owner Justin Taylor will continue running Project 47 and try to start the process of bringing a smaller version of JT Walker's to Mahomet.
Meanwhile, co-owner Wayne Lam is getting 83 Vietnamese reopened. He owns some of the arcade machines — the rest are the property of J&J Ventures.
The Stix Arcade Bar owners announced via Facebook that the establishment will close in August after 2 1/2 years of off-and-on business.
“We just appreciate everybody that came out over the years, obviously through difficult times and tough schedules,” Taylor said. “They made this place a fun place to hang out.”
