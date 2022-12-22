Business questions? Drop them in BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign has issued a building permit for the former Spritz Jewelers store building at 205 N. Neil St.
The property owner, Champaign-based Hamilton Walker Real Estate Holdings, bought the building in 2019.
The project includes a remodeling for commercial space on the first floor and apartments on the second story, according to the building permit.
Spritz Jewelers moved, but remained downtown at 205 W. Park Ave., C.