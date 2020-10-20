CHAMPAIGN — Downtown restaurant Hank’s Table is closing next Friday.
The restaurant opened in July 2019 at 122 N. Neil St., C, after co-owner Traci Lipps remodeled V. Picasso.
“With a heavy heart, Hank’s Table will be closing our doors next Friday, 10/30,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “None of us could have predicted the events of the past year. We are thankful for all of your support.”
Customers with gift certificates were encouraged to use them before Oct. 30.
Hank’s Table, named after Traci Lipps’ late husband, serves “a variety of feel-good Midwest food,” according to its website, from hamburgers and Italian beef to horseshoes.