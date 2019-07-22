CHAMPAIGN — One of the few local pharmacies that isn’t part of a giant chain will close at the end of the month.
CompleteCare Pharmacy has begun notifying patients that its last day at 14 E. Washington St., C, will be a week from today.
“After careful consideration, we’ve made the decision to close the CompleteCare Pharmacy locations in Champaign and Springfield at close of business on July 30,” said Matt Braun, spokesman for Eversana, which owns CompleteCare. “We appreciate all the work of our associates over the years in delivering medications to local residents.”
The pharmacy is planning to transfer prescriptions to local Walgreens stores.
“All customers who currently receive prescriptions from CCP will have their medication records fulfilled by local Walgreens stores starting July 31,” Braun said.
CompleteCare’s Champaign location opened in 2013.
In 2015, its director of pharmacy operations, John Endris, said the Champaign location had been growing steadily after two years in business.
The pharmacy doesn’t have a parking lot or the late-night hours that CVS and Walgreens do, but it has offered a free prescription delivery service and focused on personal customer service.
“We tend to know our customers by name,” Endris said at the time.
CompleteCare also sold over-the-counter products and convenience items.