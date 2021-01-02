Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.