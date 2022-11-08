URBANA — Urbana residents won’t be alone in facing nearly tripled electricity rates next year.
Urbana officials warned local residents last week about higher rates on the way, but the Illinois Commerce Commission’s electric-choice website shows many area communities are in the same situation: Their municipal electric aggregation contracts with alternate power suppliers are about to run out at the end of the year, bringing an end to the lower prices that were locked in before energy costs began to soar.
Mahomet Village Administrator Patrick Brown said the village will be posting information on its website soon about the upcoming electric-rate increase — specifically, from the current 4.475 cents per kilowatt hour to 12.2 cents per kilowatt hour — under the village’s new contract with Energy Harbor set to take effect in February 2023.
He’s already been asked about what’s coming, he said.
“I’ve had people call me,” Brown said. “I say, 'It’s going to be bad.’”
Urbana, Savoy and Champaign County also have new aggregation contracts set to begin in February with Energy Harbor.
Under Champaign County’s new contract covering homes in unincorporated areas of the county, residents will see their rates rise from 4.543 cents to 12.22 cents per kilowatt hour.
That’s just a fraction of a cent off from the increase Urbana residents will be paying, 12.21 cents, compared with a current rate of 4.493 cents per kilowatt hour.
During the two-month gap period between the end of the current contracts and the start of the new contracts, residents in Urbana, Mahomet and unincorporated Champaign County will be getting their power through Ameren Illinois.
The gap period won’t be delivering any bargains, though.
Ameren Illinois’ current price — from this past October through May 2023 — is 12.2366 cents per kilowatt hour. And that rate is up 126 percent compared with Ameren’s October 2021 rate, according to Chicago-based utility watchdog group Citizens Utility Board.
Savoy residents are already getting their power supply through Ameren, and will actually see their rate drop by a hair — to 12.125 cents per kilowatt hour — once the village’s new contract with Energy Harbor contract kicks in, according to Village President John Brown.
St. Joseph Village President Tami Fruhling-Voges said St. Joseph’s last aggregation contract expired in September 2021, and at the time there weren’t any alternate supplier rates that would beat Ameren’s, “so we chose to hold off.”
The village is looking into options for another aggregation contract, if better rates can be found, she said, but “right now, we’re just kind of steady as she goes.”
Patrick Brown said his hope for Mahomet and other communities is that rates will eventually come back down.
“It’s just not a good time right now,” he said.
“It’s a perfect storm of bad news for Illinois consumers,” said Jim Chilsen, spokesman for Citizens Utility Board. “Gas prices have been up for well over a year, and when there’s an extended period of high natural-gas prices, that will impact electricity prices, because gas is often used to generate electricity."
Another factor behind higher prices is that the power-grid operator for central and southern Illinois, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, “is too heavily influenced by the fossil-fuel industry and has been slow to OK wind and solar projects that are awaiting approval,” Chilsen said. “Those clean-energy projects could bring relief and lower costs to consumers in the long run, but they’ve been bogged down in bureaucratic red tape.”
Under municipal aggregation programs, communities can buy their power in bulk with a goal of getting their residents better rates than regulated utilities in their areas offer.
However, Chilsen said, “alternate suppliers are impacted by the same conditions that are impacting the utility price.”
Residents in communities with municipal aggregation contracts can opt out of their community deals and sign up for a better deal if they can find one — but beware of deals that seem too good to be true, Chilsen warned.
His organization fears the end of municipal aggregation contracts in communities will bring out alternative power supplier representatives going door to door trying to lure people into deals that turn out to be bad, he said.
"For example, a company may offer a low introductory rate that will skyrocket after a short period,” Chilsen said. “Before signing up, ask how long a rate lasts and what the new rate will be after the current price expires."
And be wary about add-on fees that can raise your costs and claims from sales reps that they’re offering you a municipal aggregation offer, he said.
“The company behind a community power deal will not go door to door,” Chilsen said.
Before staying in or opting out of an aggregation program, ask questions about your municipal aggregation offer and how it compares with Ameren, and inquire whether there’s a monthly fee in the municipal aggregation offer that inflates the per-kilowatt-hour price, he advised.
Chilsen also advises staying with your municipal aggregation supplier for as long as you can if it’s a good deal.
For example, the city of Champaign’s contract with Energy Harbor at 4.79 cents per kilowatt hour won’t run out until the end of June 2023. Several other area communities in the area also have time to run on their existing contracts with lower rates.
“Customers will have to stay on top of this and monitor the municipal aggregation price and how it compares to Ameren’s price,” Chilsen said. “And we call on municipal officials to be in constant contact with their residents to clearly inform them how the municipal aggregation rate compares with Ameren’s price.”
Patrick Brown said he likes the opt-out option that’s available should customers see Ameren’s price drop. Just be aware that once you opt out of an aggregation contract, you’re out for a full year before you can get back in, he said.