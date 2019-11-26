If you plan to spend some of your hard-earned money hunting deals on Thanksgiving weekend, fair warning: Some discounts will be better than others.
WalletHub surveyed nearly 8,000 advertised Black Friday deals from 29 major retailers and found a wide range of discounts — with the overall average running about 40 percent.
Near the top of the list for best deals were JCPenney, with an averaged discount of 61 percent, Kohl’s (57 percent) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (about 52).
Others with stores in this area and average Black Friday discounts of at least 30 percent included: Macy’s (46.1), Meijer (38.5), Office Depot and Office Max (36.6), Staples (34.7) and Walmart and Target (34.3).
MALL AND MORE
If you plan to shop on the holiday itself, be aware that several national chains won’t be open Thursday — to name just a handful, Lowe’s, Home Depot, HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Hobby Lobby and Barnes & Noble — though some will open bright and early Friday.
Many Market Place mall stores do, however, plan on being open on Thanksgiving, with hours for most of them being 6 p.m. to midnight.
A few mall stores will be open even longer than that on Thanksgiving, including JCPenney (open from 2 p.m. to midnight) and Old Navy (3 p.m. to midnight). Dick’sand Field & Stream will both open at 6 p.m. Thursday and close at 2 a.m. Friday, then reopen for Black Friday at 5 a.m.
AROUND THE AREA
More Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours for some retailers in the area:
Tuscola Outlet Shops:6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving for most stores that will be open that day; Black Friday hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kohl’s, Champaign: Opening at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and remaining open all night, rolling right into Black Friday. Kohl’s will close at midnight Friday.
Gordmans, Champaign: Opening at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving and closing at 1 a.m. Friday; reopening Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Target, Champaign: Opening at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and closing at 1 a.m. Friday; reopening Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Village Mall, Danville: Closed Thanksgiving. The mall’s Facebook page is promoting a chance to win a shopping gift card for those who reach into a Santa bag at 8 a.m. Friday.DEBRA PRESSEY
News-Gazette