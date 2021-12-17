CHAMPAIGN — If you thought your power bill was high last winter, brace yourself for more sticker shock on the way.
Four out of five Illinois residents heat their homes with natural gas, and for Ameren Illinois customers, the supply cost for natural gas this month is nearly double what it was last December — currently 69.67 cents per therm, compared to last December’s 36.96 cents.
The current December rate also rose about a penny per therm from last month, with November natural-gas supply costs up 101 percent from November 2020, according to data from consumer organization Citizens Utility Board.
“So we’re hoping for a mild winter,” said Jim Chilsen, the group’s communications director.
Natural-gas costs have been up for several reasons, among them the freezing temperatures in February that caused large outages in the South and limited supply, he said.
Ameren Illinois has been warning customers to brace for increases as high as 45 percent in their gas bills, or more if it’s a brutally cold winter, according to Tucker Kennedy, the utility’s communications director.
The cost of gas supply, which Ameren passes on to customers without a markup, is 60 percent of a customer’s gas bill, with the remaining 40 percent reflecting the delivery charge, he said.
Some of the factors driving up gas-supply rates include increased use resulting from higher pent-up consumer demand combined with lower supply, Kennedy said.
Ameren Illinois has already purchased about 65 percent of the natural gas to be delivered this coming winter, but will be subject to market rates for the rest, he said.
Customers will also be paying this winter for part of the big use increases in February, which can and are being spread out over 18 months, Kennedy said.
Ameren Illinois customers used 35 percent more natural gas in February over the same month in 2020, he said.
Chilsen said natural-gas prices have been rising since April, but likely went unnoticed by many customers back then, since winter was already on its way out.
It’s not just natural-gas supply costs affecting power bills.
A $76 million Ameren Illinois natural-gas delivery-rate increase took effect Jan. 1, 2021, and on Jan. 1, 2022, the utility’s newly approved $57.7 million electricity-delivery rate increase will kick in.
The about 6 percent increase to the electric-delivery base rate, approved Monday by the Illinois Commerce Commission, is expected to add about $2.75 a month to the delivery portion of electric bills for average residential customers.
That will eat into some of the electric-supply savings for Champaign-Urbana customers who use alternate power suppliers through both cities’ municipal electric aggregation programs.
Under Champaign’s contract with Energy Harbor that began in July and runs to July 2023, the fixed electric supply rate is 4.79 cents ($0.0479) per kilowatt hour, compared with Ameren Illinois’ December rate of 5.407 cents per kilowatt hour, according to Champaign public works spokesman Kris Koester.
Urbana residents taking part in that city’s municipal electric aggregation program are also getting a price break, with a fixed electricity supply price of $0.04493 through December 2022.
Regardless of which supplier is used, Ameren Illinois continues to deliver the electricity and bills for that service.
Chilsen said higher natural-gas prices and delivery rates are going to be a double hit for customers.
“If people are getting savings on their supply rates, an increase in delivery will eat into those savings,” he said. “Everybody pays those delivery rates.”
While the Citizens Utility Board hopes natural-gas costs will ease in upcoming months, the organization, along with Ameren, is advising consumers to take steps now to keep their bills lower.
One of them is keeping thermostats set at 68 degrees while at home and awake and keeping them seven to 10 degrees lower for the hours out of the home or sleeping — though thermostats should never be set lower than 55 degrees so pipes don’t freeze. Keep blinds and curtains closed at night to help keep cold out and open during the day to let the sun in, and seal up leaks around doors and windows, Chilsen said.
Kennedy also urged Ameren customers facing difficulty paying their bills to check out the utility’s assistance programs.