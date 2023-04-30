Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Rantoul
- Nelson Builders, Illinois, Habitat for Humanity, new single-family dwelling at 1318 Rockland Drive, $335,000.
- American Sign Company, SC Rantoul LLC, business sign at 800 Broadmeadow Road, $102,000.
- Radiant Solar, Rantoul Warehouse Group, Electrical/Solar at 721 Galaxy St., $65,000.
- TJH Electric, Habitat for Humanity, Electrical/Solar at 1318 Rockland Drive, $30,000.
- Bash Roofing, Theresa and David Myer, roofing at 1700 E. Grove Ave., $146,000.
- Akins Concrete, Fashion Nails, Inc., Excavation/foundation at 109 S. Maplewood Drive, $50,000.
- Waters Electrical Contracting, Dawn Babb, electrical at 131 E. Sangamon, $47,000.
- Cramer Siding and Windows, Williams Shaffner, siding and windows at 321 Woodland Drive, $35,000.
- Brien Saunders, Habitat for Humanity, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, roofing, building, at 1308 Sunset Drive, $130,000.
- Erie Construction Mid-West LLC, Russelll Kasper, roofing at 503 E. Grove Ave., $42,993.
- Imperial Construction, Ben Juday, roofing at 604 Eagle Drive, $116,450.
Mahomet
- Bruce and Jessica Hall, in-ground pool at 1701 Deerfield Drive, $80,000.
- Bryan Currier, deck at 1306 Cross Creek Road, $70,000.
- Sara Cook, deck at 414 Dorchester Drive, $30,200.
- Unlimited Construction and Development, Inc., single family detached at 212 Red Bud Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction and Development, Inc., single family detached at 212½ Red Bud Drive, $200,000.
- Unlimited Construction and Development, Inc., single family detached at 712 Rapp Drive, $320,000.
Savoy
- Residential solar at 407 Sunflower St., $28,750.
- New construction mechanical at 1005 N. Dunlap, $45,000.
- Residential addition at 46 Lange Ave., $50,000.
- Residential solar at 203 Gentian St., $34,128.
- Residential solar at 303 Chicory Lane, $41,829.
- Basement, kitchenette, living room, bathroom, finish electrical at 502 Sunflower St., $na.
- Residential solar at 606 Buttercup Drive, $43,682.
- Residential solar at 1602 Yorkshire Drive, $31,920.
- Residential solar at 310 Banbury Lane, $31,233.
- New constructon, single family at 1408 Warwick Drive, $275,000.
- Residential solar at 1205 Ridge Creek Road, $27,572.
- Walmart 2023 Interior remodel at 505 S. Dunlap Drive, $1,800,000.
Questions? Email Kevin Barlow at kbarlow@news-gazette.com.