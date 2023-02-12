Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Farnsworth Group, Hamilton Walker, mixed use building renovation at 205 N. Neil St., $1,400,000.
— Mode 3 Architecture Henneman Center, alteration of existing tenant space in office building, $60,000.
— Darcy Bean Construction, Matt and Iris Riggs, single family addition at 707 La Sell Drive, $115,000.
— Lei Yan, whole house renovation at 708 S. State St., $50,000.
— Distributed Generation, Inc., Jay Anderson, rooftop solar at 2207 Scottsdale Drive, $37,000.
— Darcy Bean Construction, Ananda Mudar, basement remodel at 2417 Brand Road, $72,000.
— Sunrun Installation Service, Annie Mbombo, Lumbu Kayaya, rooftop solar at 206 Nelson Ct., $28,875.
— Legacy Solar, LLC, Breda and Jessica Butts, rooftop solar at 4511 Crossgate Drive, $92,806.
— Route 66 Solar, Belmont Point Partners, LLC, rooftop solar at 4120 Belmont Point, $57,500.
— New Prairie Construction Co., Elaine Hlavach, rooftop solar at 4306 Curtis Meadow Drive, $28,390.
— New Prairie Construction Co., Bill Peterson and I. Antonsen, rooftop solar at 2719 Willow Bend Road, $69,069.
— The Electrum Group, Inc., I-Beam replacement on storefront at 212 S. First St., $25,000.
— Product Architecture and Design, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., basement renovations, $2,638,000.
— JSM Development Services, LLC, Shapland Realty, LLC, renovation for Head Start childcare at 2005 Round Barn Road, $1,200,000.
Urbana
— Taylor Construction and Design, new single family dwelling at 1601 East Hillshire Drive, $172,500.
— New Prairie Construction, Erik Paulson, alteration, renovation, remodel at 1301 S. Busey Drive, $25,000.
— The University Group, Jeremy Dalton, alteration, renovation, remodel at 802 W. Green St., $380,100.
— Roof Panther, additions, single family home at 108 W. Pennsylvania Ave., $106,336.
— Broeren Russo Builders, alteration, renovation, remodel commercial building at 2405 N. Shore Drive, $617,000.
— Aaron Butler, alteration, renovation, remodel, single family home at 611 W. Iowa St., $54,000.
— Holthaus Companies, Inc., roof replacement on commercial building at 308 E. Anthony Drive, $114,750.
Mahomet
— TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, new single family detached at 718 Isabella Drive, $450,000.
— Stephens Homes, new single family detached at 1211 Briarwood Ln., $400,000.
— Jeff and Amy Beasley, garage at 1504 N. Woodberry Drive, $116,000.
Monticello
— Tatman Village, new house at 2000 E. Washington, $675,000.
— LMN Properties LTD., new commercial building at 1751 N. Market, $1,011,512.
Rantoul
— CR Solar, Keishla Rivera, electrical at 107 Briarcliff, $26,250.
— Imperial Exterior Construction, Rantoul Warehouse Group, roofing at 721 Galaxy St., $150,000.
— United Mechanical Group, Combe Labs, Inc., plumbing at 200 Shellhouse Road, $29,800.
— Alfredo’s Construction, LLC, Nelly Santos Thomas, residential renovation at 429 E. Wabash Ave.
— Oscar Flores Services, Inc., Juan Rebollo, roofing at 424 S. Century Blvd., $39,000.
— Carlson Brothers, Inc., SC Rantoul LLC, new store and customers service buildings at 812 Broadmeadow Road, $2,000,000.
— Rantoul Foods, commercial additions at 205½ Turner Drive, $260,000.
— Mid-Illinois Concrete, Kevin Modglin, residential additions at 425 Glenwood Drive, $80,000.
Savoy
— Solar building permit at 705 Buttercup Drive, $30,847.
— New construction, single family at 302 Harper’s Ferry, $400,000.
— Residential solar at 607 Cayman Way, $110,391.
— Residential solar at 812 Vista Drive, $32,047.
— Residential solar at 911 Meadow View Ct., $32,754.
— Residential solar at 102 Goldenrod Drive, $44,821.
— Residential solar at 1301 Fieldstone Drive, $59,227.
— New construction, single family at 113 Shiloh Drive, $275,000.