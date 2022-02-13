Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Armstrong Builders, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 1504 Bluegrass Lane, $214,000.
- Armstrong Builders, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 3812 Slate Drive, $214,000.
- Larry, Joe and Luyeye Scroggins, rooftop solar at 4902 Watermark Dr., $27,500.
- TK Homes of Illinois — Morgan Martin and Matt Peters, basement finish at 3806 Obsidian Dr., $35,000.
- TK Homes of Illinois — Tristan and Taeashia, basement finish at 3802 Obsidian Drive, $35,000.
- Mode 3 Architecture — Fairlawn UIUC Fund, LLC, 23 laundry units at 202 Chalmers St., $67,850.
- Al Fleener, Downtown Champaign Holding, Surface 51 interior remodeling at 106 S. Neil St., $61,500.
- Sub 4 Development Company LLC, renovation of autism center at 2301 W. Bradley Ave., $101,000.
- Duzan Architecture and Design, H & H CU Capital, apartment renovation at 307 E. Clark St., $408,000.
- JD Sports, Finish Line to JD Sports conversion at 2000 N. Neil St., Unit 604, $100,000.
- Duzan Architecture and Design, 300 White LLC, multi-family remodel at 306 E. White St., $250,000.
- ADA Architects — National Pizza Company, Raising Cane’s Restaurant renovation at 411 E. Green St., $2,574,359.
- Mode 3 Architecture — RSMH Beta Ground LLC, 6-story MF and mixed use at 202 E. Daniel St., $20,721,332.
- Andrew Fell Arch & Design — Haroun Trading LLC, Strip Mall Shell Building at 409 Town Center Blvd., $705,000.
- Green Trac LLC — American Water SSC, Illinois American Water Mechanical Building restoration at 1609 N. Mattis Ave., $36,000.
Urbana
- KC Home Solutions, LLC, single family residence at 105 E. Florida Ave., $48,143.
- BTB Contracting Inc., commercial — exterior alterations at 1806 E. Airport Road, $60,000.
- Habitat for Humanity, new single-family residence at 1308 W. Dublin St., $102,000.
- Signature Construction, new single-family residence at 1909 N. Venturi Court, $350,000.
- Signature Construction, new single-family residence at 603 N. Beacon Hill Circle, $650,000.
Mahomet
- Todd Boudreau, deck alterations at 1204 Morningside Lane, $25,910.
- Tyler and Whitney Mallory, remodel at 507 Isabella Drive, $40,000
- Signature Construction, Inc., single-family residence at 1201 Briarwood Lane, $400,000.
Rantoul
- Martin Bros Logistics, LLC, excavation/foundation at 118 E. Bowman Drive, $45,000.