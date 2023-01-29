Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Farnsworth Group, Hamilton Walker, mixed use building renovation at 205 N. Neil St., $1,400,000.
- Mode 3 Architecture Henneman Center, alteration of existing tenant space in office building, $60,000.
- Darcy Bean Construction, Matt and Iris Riggs, single family addition at 707 La Sell Drive, $115,000.
- Lei Yan, whole house renovation at 708 S. State St., $50,000.
- Distributed Generation, Inc., Jay Anderson, rooftop solar at 2207 Scottsdale Drive, $37,000.
- Darcy Bean Construction, Ananda Mudar, basement remodel at 2417 Brand Road, $72,000.
- Sunrun Installation Service, Annie Mbombo, Lumbu Kayaya, rooftop solar at 206 Nelson Court, $28,875.
- Legacy Solar, LLC, Breda and Jessica Butts, rooftop solar at 4511 Crossgate Drive, $92,806.
- Route 66 Solar, Belmont Point Partners, LLC, rooftop solar at 4120 Belmont Point, $57,500.
- New Prairie Construction Co., Elaine Hlavach, rooftop solar at 4306 Curtis Meadow Drive, $28,390.
- New Prairie Construction Co., Bill Peterson and I. Antonsen, rooftop solar at 2719 Willow Bend Road, $69,069.
- The Electrum Group, Inc., I-Beam replacement on storefront at 212 S. First St., $25,000.
- Product Architecture and Design, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., basement renovations, $2,638,000.
- JSM Development Services, LLC, Shapland Realty, LLC, renovation for Head Start childcare at 2005 Round Barn Road, $1,200,000.