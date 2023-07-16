Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Jana Hagensick, Ten East Main, LLC, first floor vanilla box at 14 Main St., $127,500.
— Route 66 Solar, Thomas Kehl-Fie, rooftop solar at 2115 Leahs Ln., $25,500.
— GRNE Solar, Jonathan Wisdom, rooftop solar at 708 Devonshire Dr., $31,481.
— Taylor Exteriors, James, Molly Jonna, new deck at 4707 Chestnut Grove Dr., $37,661.
— Freedom Forever IL LLC, Joseph McVay, rooftop solar at 3104 Timberline Dr., $38,039.
— Sunrun Installation Service, Christine Moore, rooftop solar at 603 Bradley Ave., $34,108.
— ADT Solar, Jeremiah Ackah, rooftop solar at 1303 Bluegrass Ln., $34,100.
— Chris Good Construction, Greg Hayes, porch at 815 W. University Ave., $30,000.
— New Prairie Construction, Charles, Danielle Brawner, rooftop solar at 3105 Nobel Dr., $60,343.
— PB2 Architecture + Engineering, Champaign Marketplace LLC, vanilla box at Planet Fitness at 1901 N. Market St., $100,000.
— Mirek Construction, Colony Property Management, Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy at 701 Devonshire Dr., $63,000.
— Hallbeck Homes, East Staley Springfield, office fit out at 41078 Fieldstone Rd., $150,000.
— SK Exteriors, FLC 301 E. Chalmers LLC, exterior repairs at 301 Chalmers St., $50,000.
— Dodds Company, CU Electrical Joint, classroom remodel and solar array carport at 3301 Boardwalk Dr., $76,230.
— Dodds Company, Tag Warehouse LLC, Hyundai control room at 1101 Newton Dr., $62,297.
— Dodds Company, Tag Warehouse LLC, interior renovation at Trane Supply at 301 Mercury Dr., $152,800.
— Dodds Company, Copper Creek Church, classroom remodel at 2202 W. Curtis Rd., $29,150.
Mahomet
— Ryan Rich, rooftop solar at 604 Oda Dr., $43,115.
— Nicholas Martin, rooftop solar at 1609 Kassen Ave., $31,808.
— Jason Morgan, rooftop solar at 2210 Slade Ln., $26,140.
Urbana
— C-U Under Construction, Kaitlyn Williams, alteration, renovation, remodel at 606 West Ohio St., $1,000,000.
— C-U Under Construction, Jeff Burgoni, single family residence at 1309 South Ogelthorpe Ave., $146,650.
— Scott Morrison, exterior alterations at 202 West Illinois St., $30,000.
— The University Group, Jeremy Dalton, alteration, renovation, remodel at 309 North Busey Ave., $178,000.
— PJ Hoerr, Matt Brown, new commercial construction at 1703 East Main St., $22,228,357.
— C-U Under Construction, Jeff Burgoni, new single-family dwelling at 1305 S. Oglethorpe Ave., $160,850.
— New Prairie Construction Company, Erik Paulson, residential solar at 2311 S. Nugent Circle, $29,283.
— Sunrun Installation, Kayla Mills and Michelle Nau, residential solar at 406 N. Beringer Circle, $17,699.