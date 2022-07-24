Listen to this article

Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Rantoul

  • S&M Home Services, LLC, Robert Welp, residential additions at 617 Broadmeadow Road, $49,465.

Monticello

  • Chad and Sara Cassel, new home construction at 4 Jefferson Crossing, $450,000.
  • TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, new home construction at 7 Connor Ct., $360,000.
  • Steve Gibson, addition/remodel for garage at 904 Lincoln Drive, $35,000.

Champaign

  • Signature Contruction, Inc. The Legends of Champaign, new single-family dwelling at 4506 Legends Drive, $300,000.
  • David Scheitlin Construction, SSDA MC LLC, new single family dwelling at 8 Greencroft Dr., $1,000,000.
  • Titan Solar Power, Il, Inc., Chad Seeber, rooftop solar at 704 Devonshire Drive, $49,280.
  • Mike Martin Builders, LLC, Luke and Kjellrun Olson, single-family addition at 1101 Mayfair Road, $216,062.
  • Edelman, Inc., Casey Myers, rooftop solar at 702 Doisy Lane, $46,002.
  • Biaggi’s Ristorante/Todd Hovenden, Par 3 Development, Biaggi’s remodel at 2235 S. Neil St., $469,000.
  • Architectural Expressions, Academy High, alteration of existing building at 2001 Fox Drive, $750,000.
  • Janna Hagensick, FLC 57 E. Chalmers, LLC, apartment remodeling at 57 Chalmers St., $128,000.

Savoy

  • New construction at 1404 Winterberry Road, $30,000.
  • Fire alarm installation on 22 apartment buildings at 100 Village Park Way, $83,289.
  • New construction single family at 301 Sutton St., $375,000.
  • New construction single family at 413 Sutton St., $380,000.
  • New construction single family at 411 Sutton St., $375,000.
  • New construction single family at 409 Sutton St., $375,000.
  • Solar electrical permit at 107 Gailardio St., $32,000.
  • Solar building permit at 107 Gailardio St., $32,000.
  • New construction, single family at 1404 Winterberry Road, $475,000.

