Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Dodds Company, Quantum Warehouse LLC, office space at 1200 Newton Drive, $82,527.
— Hallbeck Homes, Melita and Schmetlzer Garza, new single family dwelling at 1104 S. Prospect Ave., $1,200,000.
— Handyman Rodriguez, Mykal and Debra Eastin, single family addition at 1413 W. Church St., $69,800.
— CMR Energy, Steven and Janelle Swann, rooftop solar at 902 Mayfair Road, $68,000.
— Revolution Solar, Willie Comer, rooftop solar at 1912 Branch Road, $51,851.
— ADT Solar, Dillon, Tracy Howard, rooftop solar at 3107 Countrybend Lane, $76,104.
— CR Solar, Charlotte Brown, rooftop solar at 3909 Wild Flower Drive, $45,106.
— CR Solar, Debra Vaux, rooftop solar at 3103 Valerie Drive, $28,575.
— Luigi Randazzo, Shapland Investments, restaurant remodel at 2009 S. Neil St., $210,000.
— The Carle Foundation, Carle office lower level remodel at 3310 Fields South Drive, $1,159,965.
— Barber and DeAtley, Habitat for Humanity of Champaign, D-Bat facility at 1912 Glenn Park Drive, $546,123.
— CR Solar, Domingto Crisant and JE Agbayani, rooftop solar at 1603 Scottsdale Drive, $30,872.
Rantoul
— Financial Applications Corp., Credit Union 1, commercial renovation, alteration at 200 E. Champaign Ave., $66,114.
— Heritage Builders, Mark Dust, commercial renovation, alteration at Subway at 333 S. Century Blvd., $86,907.
— Feldco Factory Direct, Christine Scroggins, siding and windows at 319 Naples Drive, $45,000.
— Mayfield Construction LLC, Dawn Babb, commercial renovation, alteration at 131 E. Sangamon Ave., $48,000.
— Revolution Solar, Inc., Willie Williams, electric at 327 S. Garrard St., $54,700.
Mahomet
— TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, single family detached at 512 Wheatley Drive, $420,000.
— TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, single family detached at 508 Wheatley Drive, $420,000.
— Unlimited Construction & Development Inc., single family detached at 714 Cole Lane, $320,000.
— Unlimited Construction & Development Inc., single family detached at 710 Cates Drive, $310,000.
— Unlimited Construction & Development Inc., single family detached at 715 Cole Lane, $320,000.
— Stephens Homes, single family detached at 1301 Ravenwood Drive, $500,000.
— Stephens Homes, single family detached at 1306 Ravenwood Drive, $425,000.
— Robert, Kyla Cvengros, deck at 102 Fox Run Drive, $58,000.
— Bob Smith, deck at 1404 Stoneridge Ct., $160,000.
— Fommier Holdings Inc., fit out at 104 S. Lombard St., $57,000.
— Ashley Jamison, patio at 1505 Cottonwood Ct., $28,000.
— Robert Smith, sunroom at 1404 Stoneridge Ct., $35,000.
— Chuck, Lu Rippy, accessory building at 2106 Slade Lane, $25,000.
— Illini Custom Builder, remodel at 505 Isabella Drive, $30,000.