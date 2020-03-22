Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Mahomet
— IUVO Constructum, single-family detached at 1929 Deer Run Drive, $350,000.
— Unlimited Construction, single-family detached at 1325 Sweet Grass Drive, $360,000.
— Ironwood Builders, single-family detached at 1201 Sandstone Court, $303,000.
— Tabeling Development Co., single-family detached at 1614 Kassen Ave., $390,000.
Urbana
— Sub 4 Development, new commercial construction at 204 S. Vine St., $5,507,327.
— Shepley Bulfinch Richardson & Abbot, basement of Carle Tower and North Tower at 701 W. Church St., $2,655,000.
— J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., Level 4 NICU at 611 W. Park St., $1,300,000.
— Dodds Company, new commercial construction at 510 E. Main St., $83,758.