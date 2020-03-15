Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Hallbeck Homes, Inc, building at 4704 English Oak Court, $800,000.
— Signature Construction Inc., basement finish at 1109 English Oak Drive, $30,000.
— Storage Solutions, Inc., alteration at 102A S. Duncan Road, $884,878.
— Architectural Expressions, shell building at 1005 S. Neil St., $450,000.
Mahomet
— James and Gayle Wallace, inground pool at 1203 Marietta Drive, $35,000.
— Don Franke, single-family detached at 2006 Kinley Drive, $200,000.
— Grant Hopkins, single-family detached at 1921 Deer Run Drive, $275,000.
— Grant Hopkins, single-family detached at 1917 Deer Run Drive, $265,000.
Savoy
— Ironwood Homes, Inc., new construction at 1001 Cascade Drive, $400,000.
— Signature Construction, Inc., basement finish at 406 Harpers Ferry, $25,000.
Urbana
— Sub 4 Development, multi-family residence at 204 S. Vine St., $5,507,327.
— Shepley Bulfinch Richardson & Abbot, basement of Carle and North towers at 701 W. Church St., $2,655,000.
— J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc, Level 4 NICU alteration at 611 W. Park St., $1,300,000.
— Habitat for Humanity, new single-family dwelling at 909 N. Harvey St., $110,000.
— C-U Under Construction Inc., commercia alteration at 136 W. Main St., $101,000.