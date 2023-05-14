Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Tabeling Development Company, LLC, Lance and Sheila Boozer, sunroom addition at 1607 Chestnut Grove Ct., $81,400.
— Servicemaster, Beth Smith, fire restoration at 1507 Casselbury Lane, $359,642.
— Titan Solar Power Il., Lonnie, Brent and Fletcher Hicks, Rooftop solar at 801 Trailway Dr., $39,888.
— Gina Battaglia, Andrew Hartman, single family dwelling remodel at 1108 W. Armory Ave., $30,000.
— Surun Installation Service, Ramais Thierry and Colleen, rooftop solar at 1801 Augusta Dr., $30,189.
— CR Solar, Mahendra Patel, rooftop solar at 804 Trailway Dr., $58,162.
— Sunrun/Aaron Gittings, Tristan and Taeashia Atkins, rooftop solar at 3802 Obsidian Dr., $34,758.
— New Prairie Construction, Michael and Carol Stewart, rooftop solar at 507 S. Prairie St., $33,081.
— New Prairie Construction, Charles Michael Lotspeich-Yadao, rooftop solar at 3108 Countrybend Lane, $42,042.
— Edeman, Inc., Michael and Joanita Bice, rooftop solar at 2113 Talans Dr., $54,600.
— Revolution Solar, Daniel and Casey Edwards, rooftop solar at 1217 Thomas Dr., $51,000.
— Bash Pepper Roofing, Stuart and Teresa King, roof replacement at 111 W. University Ave., $70,640.
— CR Solar, Len Thanh Tran, rooftop solar at 401 Luria Lane, $48,141.
— GRNE Solar, Andrew and Kimberly Greenlee, rooftop solar at 2210 Galen Dr., $33,000.
— CR Solar, Bernard Sarol and Vigrin Marte, rooftop solar at 813 Snedgegrass Dr., $59,406.
— Freedom Forever Il, LLC, Johnson Peter and Joyc Odugbo, rooftop solar at 4703 Vahalla Dr., $25,396.
— ADT Solar LLC, Dillon Tracy, roof replacement at 3107 Countrybend Lane, $32,916.
— Coach House Garages, Martha Decker, new detached garage at 1906 David Dr., $34,000.
— Bash Pepper Roofing, Stuart and Teresa King, Garage roof replacement at 1101 W. University Ave., $29,000.
— The Architects Partnership, Champaign Prospect LLC, Chase Bank fit out at 2512 N. Prospect Ave., $2,600,000.
— KAP Architecture, LLC, Windfall Group, second floor amenity spaces at 28 E. Green St., $139,896.
— Andrew Fell Architecture and Design, MLPROPCO, LLC, apartment renovations at 512 S. Third St., $86,900.
— Wingle Construction Inc., GRE UIRP OWNER, existing lab remodel at 2109 S. Oak St., $801,561.
— KAP Architecture, LLC, Gameday Spirit Expansion at 1602 S. Neil St., $40,500.
— Architectural Expressions, UIUC Student SLM LLC, study pod renovation, $25,000.
— Dodds Company, Tag Warehouse, LLC, repair roof, fire damage, $533,000.
— Mode 3 Architecture, 24-unit multi-family with parking at 1915 S. Mattis Ave., $3,962,382.
— Mode 3 Architecture, 19-unit multi-family with parking at 1917 S. Mattis Ave., $2,867,112.
— Mode 3 Architecture, 19-unit multi-family with parking at 1919 S. Mattis Ave., $2,867,112.
— Mode 3 Architecture, 24-unit multi-family with parking at 1921 S. Mattis Ave., $3,952,382.
— Straight Up Solar, Jie and Van Chen and Will Der Donk, rooftop solar at 3204 Cherry Hills Dr., $43,400.
— Nathan Caudill, Joshua Reeves and Lance Buyno, deck replacement at 2703 Galen Dr., $29,000.
Urbana
— Taylor Construction and Design – Wes Taylor, single family residence at 1710 South Bohn Circle, $191,000.
—Taylor Construction and Design – Wes Taylor, single family residence at 1511 East Hillshire Dr., $167,500.
— Taylor Construction and Design – Wes Taylor, single family residence at 3505 South Deer Ridge Dr., $157,700.
— New Prairie Construction, Eric Paulson, alteration, renovation, remodel at 1704 South Race St., $47,032.
— Sepelas, Kennedylifeanyaangwango, alteration, renovation, remodel at 510 N. Cunningham Ave., $80,000.
— Farnsworth Group, Brian Cameron, foundation at 1001 West Saline Ct., $686,610.
— Blusky Construction and Restoration, Christian Rilea, single family residence at 1912 North Willow Rd., $119,000.
— Zindars Property Management, Tyler Zindars, window replacement at 505 West Springfield Ave., $25,000.
— Joan Poletti, new single family residence at 2907 East Artesia Crossing, $397,418.
— Habitat for Humanity – Brien Saunders, new single family residence at 1208 West Eads St., $110,000.
— C-U Under Construction, Jeff Burgoni, new single family dwelling at 1307 South Ogelthorpe Ave., $146,650.
— Bailey Edward Design Company, David Kennedy, alteration, renovation, remodel commercial building at 102 East Main St., $12,875,000.
Rantoul
— Pro-Tech Roofing, Inc., Ari Haas, roofing at 200 W. International Ave.
— SC Rantoul LLC, 4 MC Corporation, business sign at 800 Broadmeadow Rd., $62,300.
— Sharicka Evans-Carter, new single family residence, detached at 1601 Gleason Dr., $298,000.
— First Unted Methodist, Petry Kuhne Company, commercial renovation and alteration at 200 S. Century Blvd., $119,000.
— SC Rantoul, Mayfield Construction, LLC, new stores and customer service buildings at 812 Broadmeadow Rd., $250,000.
— Derek Shreves, Hudspath Home Services, residential addition at 711 Clark St., $70,600.