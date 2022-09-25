Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- ADT Solar, Emad Tajkhorshid, rooftop solar at 4713 Stonebridge Dr., $48,000.
- ADT Solar, Andrew and Sarah Schuh, rooftop solar at 703 Ashton Lane, $62,900.
- Kevin Hinders, Roadrunner Rentals, remodel at 202 S. Fair St., $26,850.
- Spectrum Design Group, LLC, John and Patricia Hart, kitchen and dining area remodel at 2601 Galen Dr., $59,500.
- New Prairie Construction, Elizabeth Wohlgemuth, rooftop solar at 1915 David Dr., $26,042.
- Custom Pools, Allan and Russia Vega, new inground pool at 1417 Jaobs Blvd., $75,000.
- Barber & DeAtley, Surs State University, Surs office, phase 1 at 1901 Fox Dr., $622,933.
- Mode 3 Architecture, Inc., Beta Legacy LLC, tenant fit-out for fraternity at 202 E. Daniel St., $200,000.
- Freedom Roofing and Constructin, Inc., roof replacement on multi-family building at 107 E. Springfield Ave., $33918.
- Weger & Assoc. Architects, laundry room addition at 1512 W. Healey St., $61,000.
- Armstrong Builders, Chip and Jennifter Jorstad, new single-family dwelling at 5012 Abbey Fields Dr., $360,000.
- Sun Structures Design, Douglas and DeLa Rosa Matzner, 4 seasons sunroom at 5108 Stonebridge Dr., $79,081.
- Sun Structures Design, Martha Willi, 4 seasons sunroom at 2116 Noel Dr., $41,280.
- Mark Thies Trustee, replacing deck and add outdoor kitchen at 1614 Sandcherry Ct., $25,000.
- Duzan Architecture Design, Christopher Hamelberg, alterations and upgrades to existing apartments at 308 E. White St., $250,000.
- Caterpillar Logistics, Inc., remodel at 102 S. Duncan Rd., $5,198,833.
- II-VI Incorporated, Epiworks at 1606 Rion Dr., $7,583,439.
- Sara Gensburg, Ltd., Green Street Realty, Edward Jones office buildout at 3302 Mission Dr., $98,000.
- Kenwood Sullivan and Laurel Trus, office remodel at 410 E. University, $28,500.
- Anderson Brothers 3, Champaign Capital, LLC, demo dental office at 305 W. Clark St., $25,000.
- Michael Nielsen, interior remodel at 1508 Maywood Dr., $91,440.
- Tom Loew/Design Build Inc., single family addition at 1214 Charles St., $232,000.
- Palmetto Solar, Charles Thomas Parker, rooftop solar at 1404 Williamsburg Dr., $25,768.
- Custom Pools, Aaro and Shelby Radish, new inground pool at 29 Greencroft Dr., $40,000.
- Building Systems of Il., Inc., Housing Authority of Champaign, office remodel at 807 Pioneer St., $130,448.
- JSM Development Services, LLC, Shapland Realty LLC, interior renovation of offices at 205 W. Park Ave., $892,653.
- Andrew Harte, Macy’s, interior alterations at 2000 N. Neil St., $230,000.
- Grunloh Construction, Inc., R Rentals Partnership, utility building at 1300 S. Neil St., $419,855.
- Edelman, Inc., Bryan and Ciara Freres, rooftop solar at 1409 Jacobs Blvd., $28,000.
- Edelman, Inc., Marcus Weyer and Emm Gibbens, rooftop solar at 2504 Woodridge Pl., $27,300.
- JSM Development Services, LLC, Sock Properties, LLC, Champaign Jewelers at 2437 Village Green Place, $347,300.
- Architectural Expressions, R.P. Lumber, interior renovation at 1720 W. Anthony Dr., $50,000.
Savoy
- Solar building at 404 Bluestem Dr., $26,548.
- New construction, single family home at 309 Newhaven Ln., $375,000.
- Commercial building addition at 1005 N. Dunlap, $2,347,000.
New construction, single family at 9 Harmony Ct., $400,000.
Mahomet
- Unlimited Construction, single family detached at 715 Rapp Dr., $320,000.
- Jason Stephans Contruction, single family detached at 1202 Briarwood Ln., $375,000.
- Unlimited Construction, single family detached at 712 Cates Dr., $310,000.
- Unlimited Construction, single family detached at 713 Rapp Dr., $310,000.
- Nelson Builders Illinois, single family detached at 1810 Sunny Acres Rd., $480,000.
- Cramer Homes, single family detached at 1701 E. West Lake Dr., 4800,000.
- Unlimited Construction, single family detached at 1411 Golden Rod Dr., $448,831.
- Jacob Holderbaugh, remodel at 2011 Kinley Dr., $31,700.
- Patrick and Victoria Johnson, remodel at 1432 Caro Ct., $30,000.
- Brandon Nash, inground pool at 1422 Golden Rod Dr., $75,000.