Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

  • ADT Solar, Emad Tajkhorshid, rooftop solar at 4713 Stonebridge Dr., $48,000.
  • ADT Solar, Andrew and Sarah Schuh, rooftop solar at 703 Ashton Lane, $62,900.
  • Kevin Hinders, Roadrunner Rentals, remodel at 202 S. Fair St., $26,850.
  • Spectrum Design Group, LLC, John and Patricia Hart, kitchen and dining area remodel at 2601 Galen Dr., $59,500.
  • New Prairie Construction, Elizabeth Wohlgemuth, rooftop solar at 1915 David Dr., $26,042.
  • Custom Pools, Allan and Russia Vega, new inground pool at 1417 Jaobs Blvd., $75,000.
  • Barber & DeAtley, Surs State University, Surs office, phase 1 at 1901 Fox Dr., $622,933.
  • Mode 3 Architecture, Inc., Beta Legacy LLC, tenant fit-out for fraternity at 202 E. Daniel St., $200,000.
  • Freedom Roofing and Constructin, Inc., roof replacement on multi-family building at 107 E. Springfield Ave., $33918.
  • Weger & Assoc. Architects, laundry room addition at 1512 W. Healey St., $61,000.
  • Armstrong Builders, Chip and Jennifter Jorstad, new single-family dwelling at 5012 Abbey Fields Dr., $360,000.
  • Sun Structures Design, Douglas and DeLa Rosa Matzner, 4 seasons sunroom at 5108 Stonebridge Dr., $79,081.
  • Sun Structures Design, Martha Willi, 4 seasons sunroom at 2116 Noel Dr., $41,280.
  • Mark Thies Trustee, replacing deck and add outdoor kitchen at 1614 Sandcherry Ct., $25,000.
  • Duzan Architecture Design, Christopher Hamelberg, alterations and upgrades to existing apartments at 308 E. White St., $250,000.
  • Caterpillar Logistics, Inc., remodel at 102 S. Duncan Rd., $5,198,833.
  • II-VI Incorporated, Epiworks at 1606 Rion Dr., $7,583,439.
  • Sara Gensburg, Ltd., Green Street Realty, Edward Jones office buildout at 3302 Mission Dr., $98,000.
  • Kenwood Sullivan and Laurel Trus, office remodel at 410 E. University, $28,500.
  • Anderson Brothers 3, Champaign Capital, LLC, demo dental office at 305 W. Clark St., $25,000.
  • Michael Nielsen, interior remodel at 1508 Maywood Dr., $91,440.
  • Tom Loew/Design Build Inc., single family addition at 1214 Charles St., $232,000.
  • Palmetto Solar, Charles Thomas Parker, rooftop solar at 1404 Williamsburg Dr., $25,768.
  • Custom Pools, Aaro and Shelby Radish, new inground pool at 29 Greencroft Dr., $40,000.
  • Building Systems of Il., Inc., Housing Authority of Champaign, office remodel at 807 Pioneer St., $130,448.
  • JSM Development Services, LLC, Shapland Realty LLC, interior renovation of offices at 205 W. Park Ave., $892,653.
  • Andrew Harte, Macy’s, interior alterations at 2000 N. Neil St., $230,000.
  • Grunloh Construction, Inc., R Rentals Partnership, utility building at 1300 S. Neil St., $419,855.
  • Edelman, Inc., Bryan and Ciara Freres, rooftop solar at 1409 Jacobs Blvd., $28,000.
  • Edelman, Inc., Marcus Weyer and Emm Gibbens, rooftop solar at 2504 Woodridge Pl., $27,300.
  • JSM Development Services, LLC, Sock Properties, LLC, Champaign Jewelers at 2437 Village Green Place, $347,300.
  • Architectural Expressions, R.P. Lumber, interior renovation at 1720 W. Anthony Dr., $50,000.

Savoy

  • Solar building at 404 Bluestem Dr., $26,548.
  • New construction, single family home at 309 Newhaven Ln., $375,000.
  • Commercial building addition at 1005 N. Dunlap, $2,347,000.

New construction, single family at 9 Harmony Ct., $400,000.

Mahomet

  • Unlimited Construction, single family detached at 715 Rapp Dr., $320,000.
  • Jason Stephans Contruction, single family detached at 1202 Briarwood Ln., $375,000.
  • Unlimited Construction, single family detached at 712 Cates Dr., $310,000.
  • Unlimited Construction, single family detached at 713 Rapp Dr., $310,000.
  • Nelson Builders Illinois, single family detached at 1810 Sunny Acres Rd., $480,000.
  • Cramer Homes, single family detached at 1701 E. West Lake Dr., 4800,000.
  • Unlimited Construction, single family detached at 1411 Golden Rod Dr., $448,831.
  • Jacob Holderbaugh, remodel at 2011 Kinley Dr., $31,700.
  • Patrick and Victoria Johnson, remodel at 1432 Caro Ct., $30,000.
  • Brandon Nash, inground pool at 1422 Golden Rod Dr., $75,000.

