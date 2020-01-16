CHAMPAIGN — High demand and limited supply have brought recreational marijuana sales in Champaign-Urbana to a halt, at least temporarily.
Sunnyside, the marijuana dispensary at 1704 S. Neil St., C, closed for two days this week — Wednesday and today — to both recreational and medical customers due to extremely low inventory, the company said.
NuMed Urbana, the marijuana dispensary at 105 E. University Ave., U, remained open, but has had to temporarily stop selling to recreational marijuana customers this week.
“We have plenty of product for medical patients only, but we had to stop selling to recreational,” Lacy Slater, an agent in charge at NuMed Urbana, said Wednesday.
NuMed got a new shipment of products in late last week, which allowed for some recreational sales through this past Monday, Slater said.
Sunnyside, owned by Cresco Labs, is dealing with shortages statewide this week.
Its dispensaries in Elmwood Park, Lakeview and Rockford were open Wednesday and today for medical marijuana sales only. The Champaign Sunnyside was the only one in the group close entirely for both days.
“We can’t thank you enough for your excitement and passion for our products,” said a post on Sunnyside’s website. “Due to that demand, our inventory on hand is critically low.”
Sunnyside was directing customers to stay tuned to social-media updates on dispensary hours and wait times, which have continued to run several hours.
According to the Champaign Sunnyside Facebook page, the dispensary staff planned to take inventory of supply and restock during the two days it would be closed this week.
Sunnyside’s supply of flower in Champaign was already depleted for recreational-marijuana customers.
On Saturday, it posted that its supply of flower was being reserved for medical patients only due to high demand, and recreational-use customers were being allowed to buy only one item per product category — such as pre-rolls, vapes, edibles and concentrates.
Sunnyside’s medical patients were being limited to a maximum purchase of 7 grams of flower.
The Champaign Sunnyside also recently cut back its hours. The new hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Slater said NuMed Urbana hopes to get another shipment of products Friday, and also hopes to be able to reopen to recreational sales then.
Expect long lines when recreational sales resume, she said.