CHAMPAIGN — Is Champaign-Urbana at risk of losing its status as a host of the IHSA football state championship games?
It’s certainly possible now that the prep sports organization has opened bidding for hosting duties attached to a five-year block of title games between 2023 and 2027.
Will those games completely move away from C-U for the first time since 1999?
That question won’t be answered until December, when the IHSA Board of Directors acts upon the bids it receives.
There’s no doubt, however, that multiple big players in the bidding process hope the answer to both questions is a resounding “no.”
“It would definitely be a loss,” said Jayne DeLuce, president and CEO of Visit Champaign County. “We know they enjoy having football in Champaign, and we want to continue that tradition.”
“There’s no ill will about the experience that our students and our fans and our coaches and our schools have had in attending there,” added IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “They’ve been good partners for us, and so this isn’t anything in trying to push somebody out.
“Initially, we’d like to see if there would be a conversation to potentially allow the University of Illinois to host every year.”
Illinois’ Memorial Stadium was the lone host for each state football final between 1999 and 2012.
It has shared hosting duties with Northern Illinois’ Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on an every-other-year basis from 2013 onward.
Memorial Stadium will serve as the battleground for 16 state finalists in Classes 1A through 8A later this year, on Nov. 25 and 26.
How many additional state games are held on Zuppke Field will be determined by the IHSA board.
The biggest issue facing C-U and the UI is a requirement from the IHSA that “the site must guarantee availability of its facilities for all dates” associated with the next five state championship weekends.
Some of those dates between 2023 and 2027 are guaranteed to clash with previously scheduled Illinois football games.
Illinois athletics spokesman Kent Brown said the Illini and Northwestern are slated to rotate hosting their annual Big Ten matchup throughout this five-year IHSA state football block.
“The move to permanently take a home game out of Memorial Stadium, even for five years, would cause a ripple effect on all Big Ten schedules,” Brown said. “We don’t really know yet if that’s even possible.”
When asked if she envisions C-U and the UI submitting a bid to host for the next five years, DeLuce responded, “Yes, I do.”
“We have no reason not to put in a bid, and we greatly want to have football continue here,” DeLuce said. “We have a unique situation, as everybody knows, based on the Big Ten schedule. We can only do it every other year unless they would change the Northwestern game.
“That’s been talked about before. I don’t anticipate that happening.”
So would the IHSA board be open to retaining its current two-host model?
“I don’t know that they’re totally against it,” Anderson said. “But the first choice of the board would be to see if there would be a location to make sense to lock in as a single location for five years.”
Anderson said he anticipates that C-U and the UI will place a bid. He also thinks Normal/Illinois State and DeKalb/Northern Illinois will wind up as options and added that Carbondale/Southern Illinois delivered a proposal last time the bidding process was open.
“There’s a hope the University of Illinois will find a way to bid, even if the every-year option isn’t available,” Anderson said. “Our teams travel to wherever we say we’re going to host it and, fortunately, fan bases have followed in either direction.
“But I think just trying to provide some consistency, similar to where we’re at in our other activities and sports, had a little bit to do with it.”
Brown said Illinois officials haven’t had a chance to thoroughly discuss the bidding process, since the IHSA Board of Directors published its bid specifications just this week.
“Hopefully we’ll get a chance to very quickly put our heads together and decide what this all means,” he said. “We feel very confident in how the championships were run here at Memorial Stadium. We have a great relationship with the IHSA. I think it would just be whatever decision the IHSA makes on this.”
DeLuce said she doesn’t feel anything significant needs to change from the C-U/UI bid versus what was submitted during the previous round of proposals.
“What I like is working with the folks in DeKalb,” she said. “We’ve created two good experiences.
“It works. Theoretically, it should be able to continue. It further impacts us being a sports community. And, let’s face it, high school players love playing at Memorial Stadium. How can you not?”