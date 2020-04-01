CHAMPAIGN — Home sales in Champaign County dropped 4.3 percent in February compared with a the same month year ago, before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic hit the market.
A total of 134 homes were sold, down from 140 in the same month in 2019, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors. And there were 230 pending sales, up 31 percent from a year ago.
“Those are the ones that close at the end of March and into April. Those were pending before we even knew what the coronavirus was,” said Julie Roth, the local association’s president, and she expects “those will go through as planned.”
While pending sales were up, the industry is bracing for a slowdown.
“It’s a little early to tell what kind of effect it’s going to have,” said Roth. “It would be natural for people to be more cautious till they see how this thing plays out.”
Open houses “have drastically slowed down for obvious reasons,” but she said virtual tours are up.
Many home listings online have video tours and slideshows.
“We’re seeing a lot more virtual tours,” she said.
Real-estate activity is listed as an essential business in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, including appraisal and title services, so in-person tours can continue and closings can be finalized.
“It’s our clients that are making those decisions whether they want to view the houses or the seller wants anyone in,” she said.
Roth remains optimistic that home sales will rebound after the worst of the pandemic hits.
“I expect to see some pent-up energy,” she said. “And we did have a good January and February, which gives us a head start for 2020.”