CHAMPAIGN — Home sales continued to climb in January compared with the same period last year, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
Last month, 151 homes were sold, up 15.3 percent from a year ago, and pending sales are up 13 percent over January 2020.
And the median home sale price in Champaign County in January was $155,000, up 10 percent from $140,500 a year ago.
Liz McDonald, president of the real-estate association, said the county continues to have a low inventory of homes for sale, and low interest rates are diving demand.
In January, the average mortgage rate was 2.73 percent, down from 3.62 percent a year ago but up from 2.68 percent in December.
“Low mortgage rates continue to make monthly payments for higher- priced homes more manageable,” McDonald said.
Statewide, home sales increased 18.1 percent year over year, and nationally, home sales were up 23.7 percent from a year ago January.