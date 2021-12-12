CHAMPAIGN — Champaign officials are hoping a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will kickstart the development of the proposed transformation of the Neil Street Plaza into a multi-purpose area.
“Currently, in our capital improvements long-term planning, the first phase of the project would be completed in 2027 or 2028,” said Lacey Rains Lowe, senior planner with the City of Champaign. “If we are selected for this grant, we could be looking at 2023. It is a complete game-changer.”
The Rebuild Downtowns & Main Streets Capital Grant recipients will likely be awarded in the first quarter of 2022. The state has set aside $50 million for successful applicants, who can receive awards between $250,000 and $3 million for proposed projects. City officials are finishing the grant application to be forwarded to the state.
Successful projects will have a strong connection with efforts to promote recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, according to John O’Conner, the program and policy development manager for the Office of Policy Development, Planning and Research with the IDCEO.
“Interested businesses, communities and non-profits should consider that this is a capital grant opportunity, which constrains the types of projects that are allowable,” he said. “Construction and rehab projects will generally be allowable, but we cannot use these funds for maintenance or operations expenditures. Within that framework, we are interested in creative projects that will accelerate recovery in commercial corridors and downtowns from the COVID health and economic crisis.”
The department expects to award the grants during the spring.
“Our goal is to notify prospective grantees within 90 days of the Jan. 10 deadline,” he said. “Only a relative handful have been submitted to date, but we have heard from dozens of potential applicants.”
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen has faith in the grant writers: “We have some of the best planners in the nation. I know that what they will put together will be impressive, and we are lucky because we are a little bit further along on our project than other cities might be. We have done some of the engineering and planning, so we are not creating something from scratch. Hopefully, that will impress the state.”
Lowe said the Champaign application will check all of the boxes.
“Obviously, our community has experienced some detrimental effects from the coronavirus pandemic,” Lowe stated. “It is so critical that we get this project off the ground and reinvigorate downtown, especially now because so many businesses have been impacted by the pandemic and we have some vacancies. We also have some new businesses that have started in downtown Champaign and we want to showcase and support them as well.”
First proposed in 2006, the downtown plaza would replace the football-sized parking lot at Neil and Washington streets, which is now used for special events like farmers’ markets and festivals. Those would remain, Lowe said, and benefit from the proposed plaza.
“We started with asking the community about what they would like to see in this space and we got a lot of great input,” Lowe said. “Some people want more special events. Other folks wanted a place to go on a daily basis. They just want to go downtown to see what is happening and then figure out where to eat and what to do from there. Some people wanted greenspace or a place to work outside or eat outdoors.”
There are three proposed phases for the project, which has been estimated to cost between $8 million and $11 million. The city approved a preliminary plan in 2019.
“I described it at a council meeting as being kind of like a baked potato,” Lowe said. “A baked potato is great, but it is better if you add butter and sour cream and cheese and green onions. You can still have a wonderful thing without all of the extra toppings, so that is how a lot of communities have approached it. We are going to find public dollars to get the potato built, which is the base. Then we can seek extra grants or sponsorships or whatever for those additional amenities.”
At some point, the city will begin to seek sponsorships to help fund the project, she said.
“We have taken a close look at other cities and how they funded similar projects, and many do a combination of public and private dollars,” she said. “The fact that it is in a TIF district helps, but our hope is that we can secure this grant and then launch a formal sponsorship campaign. That could be anything from traditional such as buying a brick or putting a plaque on a bench. There will be larger sponsorships for businesses as well.”
One aspect of the project included in the first phase is the planned upgrade in historical recognition of the area surrounding 1 Main Street. That is the former site of Barrett Hall, one of the first brick structures in the city. Barrett Hall is also notable because it functioned as one of the first public gathering places in town. Notable speakers included Fredrick Douglas and Susan B. Anthony.
“This will be a stop on the African American Heritage Trail,” Lowe said. “It will be really cool to be able to tie into the African American Heritage Trail but to also showcase Champaign’s history. A lot of people don’t realize we were a railroad town with three depots, which is unheard of. We have this incredible connection to the railroad. There is so much we can showcase which we haven’t really had the opportunity to do, which is really what this plaza is all about. When you come down Neil Street, this is your entryway into the community, into campus.”
Feinen said she is looking forward to the project being completed.
“I have been supportive of the project from the beginning,” she said. “I think it is a great economic development tool, but it also provides an open space and opportunities for people and families to really just enjoy our downtown.”
The Champaign City Council has approved a preliminary plan called the Neil Street Placemaking Plan, and a preliminary engineering analysis has been completed by local engineering firm Clark Dietz.
“Engineering analyses don’t always generate a lot of excitement,” Lowe said. “But it is a sign that we are moving forward. Unfortunately, the pandemic kind of took the wind out of everyone’s sails.”
At one point, construction on Phase One of the project was slated to begin in 2022.
“The project is in a tax increment financing district, and that helps,” Lowe said. “But then the pandemic hit, and some of the proposed projects, like a planned new hotel, didn’t materialize. Some employers left the downtown area and then, buildings were re-assessed and the increments didn’t accumulate as quickly as expected. When the pandemic happened, the timeline on the project was moved. Things just slowed down and if you look at the current capital improvement plan, you are looking at 2027, 2028 or 2029. That is why this grant is so critical.”