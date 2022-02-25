CHAMPAIGN — On Thursday, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was running for an average of $3.63 in Champaign County, according to AAA.
A few weeks from now, that might seem like a bargain.
Analysts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could make for higher prices at the pump for U.S. motorists, potentially pushing the national average above $4 a gallon in the next several weeks.
The invasion sparked volatility in crude oil and gasoline prices Thursday, with Brent crude briefly surging past $100 a barrel to its highest mark since 2014 before falling below $95.
In a televised address Thursday, President Joe Biden pledged to do everything in his power to “limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.”
Experts said the rise in prices comes from energy markets assessing the risk of a disruption in Russia’s oil flow, mainly over the possibility of Western sanctions imposed on Russia in response to the invasion. Russia is one of the world’s top suppliers of oil, producing about 10 percent of global output.
“Americans could be paying the higher price because of Russia’s incursion as early as right now,” Patrick De Haan, lead analyst at GasBuddy, said during a Thursday afternoon livestream. “The increase will likely play out over the course of the next several days as stations are filling up with the pricier fuel. They likely will slowly raise their prices over the next one to two weeks.”
De Haan estimated a 5- to 15-cent increase per gallon in the national average over the next couple weeks, with slow, steady increases for the month afterward.
The news could be worse for Illinoisans. California, De Haan said, could hit $5 a gallon sometime soon.
“We already have seen many racks or terminals, where gas tanker trucks fill up, already raised their price to reflect today’s higher cost,” he said.
Molly Hart, Midwest spokesperson for AAA, emphasized the volatility the markets will continue to face as the invasion develops.
“With so much volatility, it’s a day-to-day situation,” Hart said. “We don’t know how this conflict will end or what it’ll look like.”
Thursday’s national average price at the pump was $3.54 a gallon, according to AAA, and $3.71 in Illinois.
Area counties’ averages were below the state’s, with AAA reporting Ford at $3.63, Piatt and DeWitt both at $3.62, Vermilion at $3.58, Iroquois at $3.53 and Douglas at $3.49.
The cheapest price for regular unleaded available Thursday in Champaign was $3.49, according to GasBuddy. The low in Danville was $3.69. In Urbana, it was $3.55.
Other economic factors could play into a continued increase in gas prices, experts say. The summer blend of gas is more expensive to make, and there’s an ongoing shortage of fuel truck drivers that weighs on the price at the pump, Hart said.
As the weather gets warmer, travel demand tends to rise, as do prices along with it.
Hart offered her own travel advice for drivers looking to conserve gas.
“Combine all your errands in one trip if you can,” she said. “Take out excess weight from the car. If there’s something heavy in there, take it out. And some gas stations do charge less if you pay in cash.”