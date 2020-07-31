DANVILLE — At its meeting Thursday, the Illinois Gaming Board approved letting Haven Gaming LLC withdraw its application to operate a casino in Danville.
Haven Gaming plans to resubmit its application after the Danville City Council votes on its updated plan Aug. 18.
Haven Gaming’s original application from October was deemed incomplete, and in January, the state board voted not to allow it to be amended, board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said Thursday.
“Frankly, I don’t even consider it bare bones,” Chairman Charles Schmadeke said of the application in January.
Haven Gaming’s lawyer said in January that in the week leading up to the original application, its partners changed and they had to find new financing. Because of the late change, some of the required disclosures about the people involved weren’t complete.
“Based on the October application submission and the proceedings at the January board meeting, the board was prepared to consider Haven’s suitability again at today’s meeting,” Fruchter said Thursday. “And again, the staff would have been prepared to recommend to the board that it find haven gaming unsuitable for licensure.”
Haven Gaming instead asked to withdraw its application, a move made possible by a new law the Illinois Legislature passed this spring.
“The reason for this action is simply to prepare and submit a new application that is more suitable for the project and more accurately meets the expectations of the gaming board,” the company said Tuesday in a release. “Haven Gaming is committed to Danville and this project and plans to formulate a new application that is better aligned to meet the standards of the community and all deciding parties.”
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams expressed his support Tuesday for Haven Gaming’s plan to reapply.
It has proposed a $232.4 million plan to build a casino resort along Interstate 74 on the southeastern outskirts of Danville that would include a hotel, restaurants, bars and an entertainment venue.
After decades of lobbying for a casino in Danville, Illinois passed a law in 2019 allowing for six new casino licenses, including in Rockford, Chicago and Danville.