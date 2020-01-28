URBANA -- The historic Landmark Hotel has been sold to a developer who plans to spend $15 million renovating it within the next two years.
The city of Urbana announced Icon Hospitality LLC purchased the hotel Monday from Xiao Jin Yuan.
“Icon Hospitality is excited to begin developing the Hilton Tapestry Urbana Landmark Hotel,” developer Sam Spiritos said in a statement.
Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin touted the renovation as the biggest reinvestment of the property in over 35 years and the “first step in the transformation of the 16 acre Lincoln Square site.”
The hotel has been closed since April 2016 and for sale since 2015, when Yuan had an asking price of $5.4 million.
The sale price wasn’t released Tuesday, but the developer had said it wouldn’t buy the hotel for more than $1 million.
Last summer, the city signed a redevelopment agreement with the developer to renovate and re-open the hotel.
Under the initial letter of intent, the city agreed to reimburse the developer at least $5.2 million through its central tax-increment-financing district.
With interest on the expected 10-year bond, Marlin said the total cost to the city could be about $6.5 million.
Yuan had owned the hotel since 2010, when he bought it for $600,000 and renovated most of the rooms, but returned $1 million in incentives to the city after not reopening its restaurant and conference center.
Two years ago, the city rejected a $24.5 million proposal by a New Jersey-based firm that requested $9.5 million in city funds.
The city said it would’ve cost taxpayers $15 million over 20 years, while the developer only had 2 percent equity in the project.
The new developer has committed to a minimum of 20 percent equity in the project.
Since that deal was rejected, the hotel was put up for auction twice, initially not meeting Yuan’s reserve price.
The top bidder in the second auction never made a 10 percent deposit, and the back-up bidder backed out after failing to reach a development agreement with the city.
The hotel opened in 1923 as the Urbana-Lincoln. It was later bought by Carson Pirie Scott & Co. in 1965 before being sold to the Jumer Hotel chain in the ‘70s.
It was sold again in 2001 and has cycled through various owners since then.