DANVILLE — In five months, the Golden Nugget Danville casino is targeted for opening.
General manager Juris Basens said construction work on the 60,000-square-foot casino with its two restaurants — a sports bar and a steak house — is right on schedule.
“On the construction side, with the weather being good, we’re close to being weathered in with practically all outdoor work finished,” Basens said. “We’re happy with that.”
He said most of the supply-chain issues that had been anticipated have been overcome.
Nearly all of the paving work — parking lots and sidewalks — was completed Wednesday, in 20-degree weather, no less. All of the trees have been delivered and planted.
“We’re already framing indoors, the office area and the state police area,” where the Illinois Gaming Board will have personnel.
Basens has hired his first supervisory staffers, including human resources director Amanda McCoy of Danville, operations director Frank Kersch and finance director Matt Sexton.
Basens said McCoy was born and raised in Danville, while Sexton, originally from north Chicago, has worked in casinos in Gary, Ind., Indianapolis and Virginia, and Kersch, originally from Louisiana, has also worked in Indianapolis.
The operations director oversees the slot machines, tables and restaurants — “anything front-line customer-related is his area of responsibility,” Basens said.
He said he will cut back on marketing and job recruiting until after the holidays because people have other things on their mind.
“You’re shopping, and people lose their attention,” Basens said. “We’re not going to be bringing them on board until January or February. They might lose interest.”
Basens said he is enjoying meeting people from Danville “and learning my way around Champaign and Mahomet.”
“I’ve learned the place to watch football if my team isn’t on TV,” he said of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Basens said he’s been in the area for two years now and has met elected officials and people from several of the organizations/entities such as Vermilion Advantage, the Boys and Girls Club and Danville Area Community College, which will partner with the casino for recruiting and training.
“Every week there are people we’ll get together with,” Basens said. “We’ve already got a couple of vendors. We’re buying a lot of our computer equipment from a local company (CTS of Danville). We’re trying to do business wherever we can, if not in Danville then in the region.”
With the finish line coming closer Basens said construction has moved from a generalized schedule to a more exact one.
“When we bring in the gaming equipment, we need the wiring under the floor, then the carpet. Then the slot machines. We want to make their delivery right to the casino floor,” not sitting in a warehouse for some time. “Six months ago, we were working in general terms. Now we’re in precise terms.”