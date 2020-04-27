CHAMPAIGN — After 160 years in downtown Champaign, The News-Gazette has moved into its new headquarters on Devonshire Drive.
Its radio stations completed a monthslong move early last week, followed by the newspaper’s transition from 15 Main St.
“We didn’t need a quarter of that amount of space” downtown, Champaign Multimedia Group Publisher Paul Barrett said. “As we downsized, and as we brought in more technology and streamlined the operation, we knew we were going to need a much, much smaller building.”
When CMG bought The News-Gazette and its radio stations in November after News-Gazette Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection, it initially planned to expand the radio stations' former facility on South Neil Street and Windsor Road. But “because of the timing, we were going into the late fall, and winter construction was going to be hampered,” Barrett said. ”So we started looking, and there were a lot of buildings that were available.”
The News-Gazette, its radio stations and its advertising division now operate out of a single-story office building at 201 Devonshire Drive. Their former home was a four-story, 53,000-square-foot, granite-and-glass downtown structure that had been used by The News-Gazette since 1984. (Before that, The News-Gazette operated out of 48 Main St., where its printing press had been located from 1917 until it was dismantled in 2017, when printing was moved to Peoria.)
“We found this one, and it configured to our specifications beautifully,” Barrett said of the new building.
“Our studios just fit exactly the way we wanted to do them,” said Mike Haile, general manager of WDWS, WHMS and WKIO. “Everybody is together now instead of being spread out over four floors.”
Barrett said he hopes having everyone on the same floor can lead to a more collaborative culture.
“In this day and age when you have a media company, everybody has to work together,” Barrett said. “The advertising works with editorial, editorial works with circulation, and being in close proximity helps you develop that culture.”
The new office space also has an updated phone system and new wiring for the radio stations.
“We ran about four-and-a-half miles of cable before we ever came in here within these walls,” Barrett said, “because we had to be able to connect each one of our studios and the production studios to each other. ... You could sit in any one of our operating studios and run any of the other stations.”
News-Gazette Inc. still owns the downtown building and is trying to sell it, former Publisher John Reed said.
“It’s all contingent on what effect we think the pandemic is having on the real-estate market,” Reed said. “We would hopefully look to consummate a transaction sometime this summer.”
News-Gazette Inc. has talked to several prospective buyers over the last four to five months, Reed said, but the coronavirus has made everything uncertain.
“Obviously, the conversations in the last six weeks have stalled,” he said.
News-Gazette Inc. has also hired a real-estate firm to potentially hold an auction for the building, if needed.
Bankruptcy court documents indicate the auction could happen on May 28, with a reserve price of $1.25 million, though Reed said nothing is set in stone.
“That is one avenue we may pursue,” he said. “If it goes to auction, we’ll have to determine the auction procedures, which may or may not include a reserve price.”
If and when the building sells, Reed said the “proceeds from that sale become part of the estate and will be used to satisfy obligations.”