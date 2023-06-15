GIBSON CITY — Michael Durbin is a busy guy.
A shift supervisor at One Earth Energy who picks a mean rhythm guitar in his band Seasonal Disorder when not playing disc golf, Durbin recently added another line on his to-do list: Chairman of the new Gibson City Future Success Committee.
The committee will serve in an advisory role to make recommendations to the mayor and city council.
Mayor Dan Dickey said the panel will “explore new ideas for the benefit of the city contemplating technology, recreation, quality of life, sustainability, economic development and other ideas which potentially expand the future of the city.”
It will periodically present ideas to the mayor and city council, including cost estimates where appropriate.
Dickey said the whole thing started about a year ago when Durbin came to him to talk about adding disc golf in the Ford County community.
“I said, ‘I don’t know what that is,’” Dickey said. “I’ve seen the poles. He wants to do that in Gibson City.”
Dickey said he asked Durbin if he wanted to get involved in city government and help to improve the community.
He answered to the affirmative and agreed to serve on the committee, which is made up of a number of younger people.
Dickey said the city needs fresh ideas.
“It’s normal where young people don’t get involved,” he said.
“This GCFS committee will be a good way to get them involved.
“When I say ‘young,’ I’m talking 40s, 30s,” Dickey said.
“There is one who is 20 or 21.”
The group will include between eight and 12 voting members who must be Gibson City residents and up to four non-voting members who may be non-residents of the city.
They are appointed by the mayor, subject to approval by the city council.
The mayor will serve as an ex-officio committee member.
Durbin said the committee’s ultimate objective is to give the younger generation “an ability to express and push forward future projects and business endeavors that will benefit the community, (to tell) how they would like their town to progress.”
He said he believes it could lead to more younger people becoming interested in the town’s politics and business development — areas that are generally left to “the older generation.”
The committee, Durbin said, will listen to any idea the community wants to bring forth.
“We are committed to finding and utilizing new and innovative ideas to provide progress and longevity to our community, a place we call home,” Durbin said.
He said Gibson City has “been through the ringer the last few years” — a ringer that has included a flood, a couple of downtown fires plus other heartaches.
But he said he is proud to be part of a city that bands together.
Other committee members are Jason Bleich, Justin Carpenter, Rylan Davis, Meg Fairchild, Chandler Gregerson, Caitlyn Heap, Abby Hinshaw, Kandace Hofer, Andrew Reiners, Curt Roberts and Tess Strang.
As for disc golf, building a course in Gibson City is a possibility, meaning area players won’t have to drive so far to play.
“I think with the help of this committee, we will get this project, and many more, to come to fruition and only building our community for the better, for many years to come,” Durbin said.