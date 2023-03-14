DANVILLE — Fans hoping to legally wager a few bucks on (or against) the Bears come football season will be able to do so — in the privacy of a self-serve terminal or with the help of a live teller — at the Golden Nugget Danville.
But it will be awhile before Cubs-Cardinals is in play at central Illinois’ first sports book.
While casino officials still hope to open sometime this spring, the sports-betting operation won’t start until later, said Jimmy Wilmot, chief operating officer of the long-awaited project’s developer, Wilmorite.
“No matter what, we have to be open for football, but hopefully before that,” Wilmot said.
Standing in front of the sports bar at the under-construction casino last week, Wilmot pointed to outlets for countless televisions that will fully wrap the space. Six months from now, he envisions the place packed with fans, who’ll have added incentive while watching their favorite NFL teams play.
“I know it’s Bears or Packers around here,” he said, “but whatever teams you’re supporting, we’ll have on there as we’re finalizing our deal with DirecTV.”
The initial phase of the facility will span 30,000 square feet, including a sports bar and a steakhouse, Wilmot said, but the company hopes to expand beyond that.
“We always thought this is an expansion property,” Wilmot said, adding that new casinos are always a risk.
“Everyone thinks they know everything when it comes” to whether a gambling facility will succeed, he said. “We all run models. We all think we’re very intelligent people, that we know what the market is going to do.”
The truth is, no one knows until the doors open, he said.
While the casino will initially house table games, slot machines, a future space for a sports book and two eating establishments, the building it’s in is essentially cut in half, with another 30,000 square feet behind a dividing wall.
Part of the back house space is what Wilmot calls “the true secret to the sauce.” It holds surveillance rooms and offices.
But 10,000 square feet of it is available for a possible casino expansion.
“If we find out we need more slots, more table space, more conference space, more dining space, whatever the opportunity might be, we can expand in the short term here,” Wilmot said.
If things are booming past that, Wilmot said he is not averse to buying more property and building an even bigger casino.
“There’s plenty of undeveloped real estate available around Interstate 74,” he said. “If we get chased off this with success, I’ll happily move the facility.
When will it open?
The question on everyone’s lips: When will the casino be open for business?
Wilmot would like to know that himself. Projections place the debut happening sometime this spring. But first, there remain several hurdles to clear, including the big one — getting the official stamp of approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.
There is also still a fair amount of construction to be finished.
“We’ve been incredibly thrilled by the building trades,” Wilmot said. “Locally, they have been fantastic. They have been great to work with, and the quality of work is apparent.”
None of the table games or slot machines are yet in place. Tile and grout work remains to be done on the Saltgrass steakhouse.
During a tour for media and city officials last week, Wilmot showed the area for the promotions and players-club registration, where new members will be enrolled.
“Signing up for credit will happen in this office,” Wilmot said. “That’s always at any new casino, that you have a mad rush of people wanting to join the club. So we want to make sure the process, while it will be jumbled ... will be as smooth as possible.”
The bulk of the casino’s employees still need to be hired. During the next 60 to 90 days, about 300 of the close to 1,000 who’ve applied will come on board, officials say.
That will result in a hectic atmosphere, but nothing like the 1,200 who were hired at Wilmorite’s New York casino.
The new look
Unlike casinos of the past that had few, if any, windows — making it harder for patrons to tell what time of day it was — the Danville casino will go with the current trend.
“There’s more light,” Wilmot said. “The newer casinos that are being built have a lot more glazing. You do have more glass than you traditionally have in a casino.”
The facility will also be equipped with an outdoor patio and two fireplaces, one of them outdoors.
Wilmorite is partnering with the Golden Nugget brand — owned by Landry’s, which operates more than 600 restaurants, casinos and hotels across the country, including 80 Saltgrass steakhouses. The Danville steakhouse will be operated by Saltgrass, known for its chargrilled steak, chicken and seafood.