DANVILLE — Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has been to a great many groundbreaking ceremonies. Perhaps his most satisfying one so far will take place later this month on the east side of town.
That’s when the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Golden Nugget Danville casino will be held. It’s set for April 19 at 204 Eastgate Drive. The event is not open to the general public.
Last month, the Illinois Gaming Board approved a preliminary finding of suitability for the casino to be built. The project will create 300 full-time jobs and is expected to pump millions of dollars into the local economy.
It will take about 11 months to build the casino, which will include a 41,500-square-foot gaming floor, 500 slot machines, 14 table games, two restaurants, a sports book and 650 parking spaces.
Williams, who is 44, said earlier that he had been hearing about the possible building of the casino since he was a child, but at one point thought it would never happen.
He estimated the casino will generate $4 million to $6 million for the local economy in the form of additional revenue through property, sales and food and beverage taxes.