12-2 Meeting Minutes & More

This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.

URBANA — As Alderman Chris Evans predicted a week earlier — “I’ve decided not to use any portion of my brain, so therefore, this vote will be what’s called a no-brainer” — city council members unanimously approved an eight-month extension requested by the developers of the former Urbana-Lincoln Hotel.

Marquis Ventures doesn’t anticipate needing the full eight months to complete the long-awaited makeover of what will be known as Hotel Royer, targeting an end date of May 30, 2023, as our Ethan Simmons reported in Sunday’s News-Gazette.

One sign that the project is nearing the finish line: It has its own live page — complete with images, amenities and check-in and check-out times — on Hilton's website. "We are opening soon," a message advises, "but aren't accepting reservations yet."

MMM Urbana Hotel Royer 3

A rendering of the Hotel Royer's Writer's Room, which Hilton's website describes as such: 'The Writer's Room offers a unique dining experience in Champaign-Urbana. The restaurant has a speakeasy vibe inside of a library. The eclectic menu features truffle butter steaks, chipotle aioli calamari, and avocado lime chicken salads. The beverage offering includes handcrafted cocktails and martinis. Brunch and breakfast offerings include crème brulée French toast, Spanish eggs benedict, and locally sourced coffee.'

As part of its in-person presentation before the city council, company officials also provided a progress report on what’s done and what’s still to come on the hotel, which will be part of Hilton's Tapestry Collection:

— Hotel demolition: 100 percent complete.

— Mold and asbestos abatement: 100 percent complete.

— Model rooms: 100 percent complete and approved by Hilton.

— Room renovation: 70 percent complete as of the second week of November.

— Guest room corridors: 60 percent complete.

— Furniture, fixtures and equipment: All ordered and waiting to receive case goods, upholstery, carpet, finishes, etc.

— Public spaces: Under production, 70 percent complete.

— Stucco work: 100 percent complete.

MMM Urbana Hotel Royer 2

A view of what the Hotel Royer lobby will look like.

— Brick work: 60 percent complete and will be finished in December.

— Carpentry work: 100 percent complete.

— Flat roof replacement: 100 percent complete.

— Gutters: 100 percent complete.

— Exterior paint: 70 percent complete.

— IT/low voltage installation: 70 percent complete.

— Alarm system: 50 percent complete.

— Surveillance: 50 percent complete.

— Ordering and contract placement for Hilton Platforms: 100 percent complete.

— Sales and marketing: 70 percent complete.

— Operating supplies and equipment order (irons, hangers, towels, etc.): 90 percent complete.

— Kitchen equipment order: 50 percent complete.

— Furniture for public spaces: 100 percent ordered.

— PTACs (packaged terminal air conditioners): 100 percent received and ready for install.

— Floor finishes: 100 percent ready for delivery.

MMM Urbana Hotel Royer 1

Hotel Royer rooms that look like this could be ready for occupancy in time for UI homecoming 2023.

— Wall coverings: 100 percent ready for delivery.

— Trim and ceiling: 100 percent ready for install.

— Light fixtures: 100 percent ready for delivery.

— Plumbing fixtures: 100 percent ready for delivery.

— Technology: 100 percent ordered and awaiting delivery.

— TV system: 100 percent ordered and awaiting delivery and installation.

— Signage packages: 100 percent ordered and in production.

— Phone system: 75 percent installed.

— Fitness center equipment: 100 percent ready to ship.

— Kitchen demolition: 80 percent complete.

— Hood/makeup air unit: 50 percent complete.

— Brand accessories, stationary and collateral: 75 percent complete.

— Office furniture: 50 percent complete.

— Parking lot: Scheduled to be completed in December.

— Landscaping: Will be completed prior to opening.

— High-speed internet: 70 percent complete.

— Hotel prework by Hilton: 80 percent complete.

— Property management system: 100 percent purchased and awaiting delivery/installation.

— Fire, life and safety: 50 percent complete.

Trending Videos