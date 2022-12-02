Hotel Royer punch list: What's done, what's still to come
URBANA — As Alderman Chris Evans predicted a week earlier — “I’ve decided not to use any portion of my brain, so therefore, this vote will be what’s called a no-brainer” — city council members unanimously approved an eight-month extension requested by the developers of the former Urbana-Lincoln Hotel.
Marquis Ventures doesn’t anticipate needing the full eight months to complete the long-awaited makeover of what will be known as Hotel Royer, targeting an end date of May 30, 2023, as our Ethan Simmons reported in Sunday’s News-Gazette.
One sign that the project is nearing the finish line: It has its own live page — complete with images, amenities and check-in and check-out times — on Hilton's website. "We are opening soon," a message advises, "but aren't accepting reservations yet."
As part of its in-person presentation before the city council, company officials also provided a progress report on what’s done and what’s still to come on the hotel, which will be part of Hilton's Tapestry Collection:
— Hotel demolition: 100 percent complete.
— Mold and asbestos abatement: 100 percent complete.
— Model rooms: 100 percent complete and approved by Hilton.
— Room renovation: 70 percent complete as of the second week of November.
— Guest room corridors: 60 percent complete.
— Furniture, fixtures and equipment: All ordered and waiting to receive case goods, upholstery, carpet, finishes, etc.
— Public spaces: Under production, 70 percent complete.
— Stucco work: 100 percent complete.
— Brick work: 60 percent complete and will be finished in December.
— Carpentry work: 100 percent complete.
— Flat roof replacement: 100 percent complete.
— Gutters: 100 percent complete.
— Exterior paint: 70 percent complete.
— IT/low voltage installation: 70 percent complete.
— Alarm system: 50 percent complete.
— Surveillance: 50 percent complete.
— Ordering and contract placement for Hilton Platforms: 100 percent complete.
— Sales and marketing: 70 percent complete.
— Operating supplies and equipment order (irons, hangers, towels, etc.): 90 percent complete.
— Kitchen equipment order: 50 percent complete.
— Furniture for public spaces: 100 percent ordered.
— PTACs (packaged terminal air conditioners): 100 percent received and ready for install.
— Floor finishes: 100 percent ready for delivery.
— Wall coverings: 100 percent ready for delivery.
— Trim and ceiling: 100 percent ready for install.
— Light fixtures: 100 percent ready for delivery.
— Plumbing fixtures: 100 percent ready for delivery.
— Technology: 100 percent ordered and awaiting delivery.
— TV system: 100 percent ordered and awaiting delivery and installation.
— Signage packages: 100 percent ordered and in production.
— Phone system: 75 percent installed.
— Fitness center equipment: 100 percent ready to ship.
— Kitchen demolition: 80 percent complete.
— Hood/makeup air unit: 50 percent complete.
— Brand accessories, stationary and collateral: 75 percent complete.
— Office furniture: 50 percent complete.
— Parking lot: Scheduled to be completed in December.
— Landscaping: Will be completed prior to opening.
— High-speed internet: 70 percent complete.
— Hotel prework by Hilton: 80 percent complete.
— Property management system: 100 percent purchased and awaiting delivery/installation.
— Fire, life and safety: 50 percent complete.