CHAMPAIGN — Jan Seeley admits to being a tad naive in the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation of nearly all public events.
The director of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, held in Champaign-Urbana every year since 2009, understood the 2020 race would have to be postponed for a couple of weeks. But, after that, she anticipated — like many others — things would be back to normal. The race, which benefits the United Way of Champaign County and the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, would find a new date and carry on.
“We had 10,000 people registered at the time,” she said. “Holy cow. You talk about managing people’s expectations. We postponed it just like thousands of other similar events across the country were postponed. We thought the pandemic would soon pass. We spent a lot of time after March 12 talking with the University of Illinois to try and schedule a date for the fall, but we eventually realized that was not going to be a possibility.”
Canceling a race is not as easy as it sounds.
“If you think putting on a race with 15,000 to 17,000 people is hard, unwinding one is no piece of cake,” she said. “I compared it to how do you eat an elephant — one bite at a time. It was so complex because of all of the nuances of the event.”
Participants who had registered and sent their entry fees were given options, including running or walking virtually and comparing their mileage with others on a leader board, or opting to defer registration until 2021 or 2022.
The time is right, though, to move forward. The inaugural Run to Remember will be held Sept. 11. The 8K race will start on First Street next to Memorial Stadium.
“The idea is to honor the memories of those we miss, to celebrate those within our midst and work together for a peaceful tomorrow,” she said.
It will be the first event for many runners, such as Barbara Boyer of Champaign, to participate in since April 2019.
“Running is a lonely activity, but running events are the opposite of that because you make new friends and connect with old ones,” she said. “I don’t run a lot, but I enjoy the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon because it’s much more than just running.”
Seeley said the event will be scaled back. There will be fewer pre- and post-race events because of the pandemic and there are still concerns about the Delta variant. Registration ends Sept. 1 instead of being open until race day. There is no race-day pickup of packets and no hydration stations. Gone also is the buffet at the end of the race.
“We just need a way to stay engaged with our thousands of runners, and those virtual events helped, but financially, it was devastating to us,” she said. “Our goal was to still be in business when the pandemic was over. There will be a lot of events that don’t come back. There will be some businesses that don’t come back. We have a lean operation, and that was to our advantage during the pandemic, but it is still going to be a challenge. Races are very expensive to organize, but we want to do our best for our participants and for our charities which we support.”
The race will be held on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, but there are other things that are worth remembering as well, she said. The 8K is a new event, and about 600 people have signed up, and Seeley expects to add about 400 more.
“We aren’t having the annual seven-events-over-three-days type of event that we have had in the past, just because that became impossible to do,” she said. “So that is why I came up with the idea of having one event, a new event, and it really has more to do with the community than anything. There is the pandemic, the tension that has been in our community the past year with the escalation of violence, the loss of a police officer, and several other things. I really felt like we needed something that allowed us to pause and reflect, show gratitude, feel sadness, mourn, whatever we wanted to do, and that is really how the Run to Remember came to be. I felt like our community needed a day of healing and, in a naïve way, just felt like maybe this event will offer that in some small way to invite everybody to come together with a unified purposed, but varying messages.”