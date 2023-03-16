Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
DANVILLE — The president of the Vermilion County Fair Board said he’d be open to listening to a Danville businessman’s proposal to use the county fairgrounds as a sports park while retaining the county fair.
Frank Wright, speaking during the public-comment section of Tuesday’s county board meeting, presented the idea to the county board, thinking the county owned the 43-acre site. The property, however, is owned by the county fair organization.
Despite the mix-up, board President Rick White said he hopes Wright comes to the fair board to present his idea, saying the sports park might be able to coexist with the county fair.
“We welcome him and anybody who has an interest in the fair,” White told The News-Gazette, noting the proposal “kind of blindsided us.”
“We’re still trying to gather our thoughts and make the appropriate comments.”
Asked to comment on Wright’s proposal, the county board chairman responded by email, “In reference to the topic, the county has absolutely nothing to offer. We do not control and/or own any of the said property.”
Wright could not be reached for comment.
Wright told the county board that he and family want to buy the fairgrounds, located in rural Oakwood, west of Danville. He said it would benefit the area economically and said it has “just been a drain” the last few years.
Wright said the proposal would be to establish a timed race track for radio-controlled cars and an indoor play area for children during the winter. He said it would have a hobby shop and continue with a horse arena and would hope to host rodeos.
Wright estimated a six- to nine-month span to complete site preparation and would have the indoor hobby area and indoor RC track open during the winter.
While saying the Wright family “didn’t do their homework at all,” White said he believes they have “an excellent idea.”
White said he is aware of who Wright is.
“He’s got a lot of history in the community and a lot of knowledge,” White said, adding he believes “something could be worked out.”
“Our desire is to keep the fair in operation. We have no interest in shutting it down. There’s been a lot of talk we’re broke. That’s not the case. All of our bills are paid.”
White said the fair board is continually trying new things to increase interest — “to offer more stuff for the community that doesn’t cost them anything.”
One recent change that has proven successful is free carnival rides to anyone who pays the $7 gate fee. He said the fair has been swamped with visitors since that change.
White called Wright’s assumption the county owned the fairgrounds an honest mistake.
“That’s quite logical,” White said.