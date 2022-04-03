TUSCOLA — As a salesman at Ford of Tuscola, Doug Bonczek is always looking for options for his customers.
“We noticed that in this community and the surrounding golf-cart-friendly communities, there is a demand for golf cars,” he said. “So, we took on a partnership with Icon Electric Vehicles in Florida, and it has worked out really well.”
Heading into late March, the dealership had sold at least 15 golf cars, mostly to residents in smaller towns like Tuscola, which allow golf cars on local streets.
“Golf cars enable people to get out and enjoy the air and enjoy more of a social situation around town,” he said. “You can say hello to your neighbors and people as you walk down the street, especially for those who have been couped up for a couple of years because of the pandemic.”
The Icon Electric Vehicles are priced around $10,000.
“There are multiple options and are really nice,” Bonzcek said. “You can decide on the number of seats and colors.”
Ford of Tuscola is one of the first car dealerships in the area to sell golf cars.
“It’s just a different way to offer our customers something,” Bonczek said. “It’s not to replace anything we are doing. There is a demand for these in smaller towns, and we know we aren’t the first to do it, but we decided to jump in early, and they have been very popular.”
In 2018, Len Sabato opened Central Illinois Golf Cars and is now busier than ever.
“Every car we build is custom-designed for the customer,” Sabato said. “We rarely build two that are identical.”
Sabato obtains pre-used golf carts and refurbishes them for resale.
“They end up looking like brand new when we are done,” he said. “The
customer saves money that way and it’s built exactly the way they want.”
The average cost is between $8,000 and $12,000 he said, but he has built one that cost $25,000.
“Like cars, the costs on golf cars has gone up pretty significantly in the last couple of years,” he said. “We can add anything to a golf car, though. We have added stereo systems, heated seats, just about anything a car would have.”
The cars can be used for golf but are likely to be used more by residents who live in smaller towns with golf car ordinances. In most municipalities with golf car ordinances, golf cars can travel on streets with 35 mph limits. Most golf cars can travel between 25 and 30 mph. Bigger cities like Champaign and Urbana do not have golf car ordinances, mostly because of the busier streets.
“It’s a lot more convenient to go do errands or to go to a park with a golf car,” Bonczek said. “It’s environmentally friendly. They are made in the USA, and they are getting more popular, and we are happy to be involved.”