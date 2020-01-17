Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly rain overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.