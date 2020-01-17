PEORIA — It will be a two-city race between Champaign and Peoria for the right to host the IHSA boys’ basketball state finals.
The deadline to submit bids was last Friday, and the IHSA revealed the submissions on Thursday.
As expected, Champaign put in a bid to host the boys’ tournament at State Farm Center. Peoria, which has hosted the boys’ finals at Carver Arena since 1996, put in two bids: one for the boys’ finals and another to host the boys’ and girls’ finals. And Normal, which currently hosts the girls’ tournament at Redbird Arena, submitted a bid to keep that event.
No northern Illinois towns put their hats in the ring.
The IHSA does not release specifics on the bids, which are for three years starting in 2021. IHSA officials will now visit the sites and make a recommendation to the group’s board for a final vote on April 21.