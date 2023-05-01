Leasing is underway for the first building of the Pacifica on Green development, a luxury, fully furnished apartment complex at 28 E. Green St., C.
The first student tenants will be moving in this fall, said Patricia Lenzer, operations manager of Windfall Group LLC, the Aurora-based project developer.
Pacifica on Green is under construction on the north side of East Green, between Neil and First streets.
The first 220,000-square-foot building will have 402 beds in one-to-four bedroom units, Lenzer said.
There will be three buildings in all, each with about the same number of beds. Plans call for each of the next two buildings to be built one per year, she said.
The complex will also have private study lounges, meditation spaces, retailers, security, parking, a fitness center and clubhouse.
A temporary leasing office at 617 E. Green St. is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment, according to the website at pacificaongreen.com.
Lenzer said there’s currently a special going on for leasing four-bedroom units.
New director
The Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director.
Jennifer Cougill began in that position March 13.
She grew up in Watseka and has lived in the Champaign County area for 20 years, she said. Cougill has a degree in music from the University of Illinois.
Before coming to the Mahomet chamber, she worked in sales for the former Lodgic Everyday Community in Champaign, which closed at the end of March.
Before that, Cougill said she worked in hospitality, sales and events for Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton in Champaign, and has also worked at restaurants.
As executive director of the Mahomet chamber, she’ll be providing support and service to the community and its local businesses, she said.
Changing hands
R.P. Home & Harvest stores will be purchased by Minnesota-based retailer Runnings soon.
Among R.P. Home & Harvest’s 10 stores in Illinois are three in Tilton, Gibson City and Watseka.
The sale is set to close in June.
The acquired stores will continue to operate as R.P. Home & Harvest for a time, as Runnings transitions the stores to its brand.
Runnings is a retailer of pet supplies, sporting goods, clothing, footwear, lawn and garden supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, toys and outdoor equipment.
Runnings currently has 58 locations and will have 80 when it adds R.P. Home & Harvest’s 22 stores, the companies said.
“From the customers and the communities to the employees and vendors, we truly feel this is an excellent opportunity for everyone involved,” said Runnings President Brian Odegaard.
Donation made
A program in Vermilion County to help non-college-bound high school graduates find employment is getting a boost from Earthrise Energy, an Arlington, Va.-based independent power producer.
The company, through its RISE grants program, committed $20,000 to Vermilion Advantage’s Skyepack Advantage initiative.
Skyepack is described by the organization as a specialty curriculum designed to educate students about workforce skills, launched last fall with a focus on the manufacturing sector.
The grant will help support an expansion of the program to include renewable energy and health care sectors, according to Vermilion Advantage. The organization says about 52 percent of high school seniors in the county are currently skipping college and lack a career path.
Earthwise Energy owns and operates five natural gas plants in Illinois, among them the Tilton Energy power plant in Tilton and the Gibson City Energy Center.
“Our partnership with Vermilion Advantage will grow the local talent pool we need for the future,” said Earthrise Energy CEO Carla Tully. “We also believe it is critical to close the health care service gap that exists in Vermilion County and ensure that our employees, their families and those throughout the county receive the health care they need.”
New partnership
Visit Champaign County has launched a regional marketing partnership with the city of Paxton.
Announced earlier this week, the new relationship means Visit Champaign County will begin promoting Paxton through its website, social media channels, print ads, group itineraries, event calendar, Experience Guide and other marketing outlets.
Tourism-related businesses in Paxton will also be listed on the Visit Champaign County website with the option to participate in future promotions.
“On a recent visit to Paxton, I was blown away by the local business community and the renaissance happening along Market Street,” said Visit Champaign County Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement Terri Reifsteck.
Paxton is 15 miles north of the Rantoul Family Sports Complex and its thousands of visitors a year.