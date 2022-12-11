MMM Mach 1
How much tax revenue has video gambling pulled in this year locally?

Through the first 10 months of the year, 56 video-gambling establishments in Champaign pulled in almost $1 million in tax revenue for the city.

In Illinois, the net income of every video-gambling terminal is taxed at 34 percent — 29 percent goes to the state and 5 percent goes to the municipality it’s in.

When it comes to video gambling activity, no establishments in the East Central Illinois area rival the Mach 1 gas station in Tilton ($26 million played through October) or the Mach 1 in Champaign ($22.8 million).

An analysis of the amount wagered and won in five area municipalities shows video gamblers, in total, earn back a little more than 91 percent of what they play. The losses — or net wagering activity — are what goes to the businesses, state and local government.

Local video gambling leaders through October 2022

Here’s a breakdown of the video gaming industry in five area municipalities, sorted by the money played at the video gambling terminals within.

Licensees Net terminal income Municipality share Total bet
CHAMPAIGN 56 $19,874,092.84 $993,705.48 $239,839,266.33
Business Address Total Bet Total Won Net Wagering Activity
Mach 1 902 W. Bloomington Rd $22,853,473.73 $20,910,694.26 $1,942,779.47
Dotty's 501 S. Mattis Ave $12,496,111.94 $11,455,018.62 $1,041,093.32
Circle K 4202 W. Springfield Ave $11,484,356.28 $10,458,310.64 $1,026,045.64
Dotty's 914 W Town Center Blvd $9,510,655.55 $8,747,339.31 $763,316.24
Tumble Inn Tavern 302 S. Neil St $8,685,250.80 $8,014,727.74 $670,523.06
Licensees Net terminal income Municipality share Total bet
DANVILLE 33 $9,347,027.81 $467,352.01 $108,647,554.31
Business Address Total Bet Total Won Net Wagering Activity
Danville Marathon 3401 E. Main St $11,558,483.06 $10,351,415.73 $1,207,067.33
Danville Jack Flash Liquor 510 N. Gilbert St $8,961,524.20 $8,235,495.35 $726,028.85
S P Mini Mart & Gas 3910 N. Vermilion St $7,440,960.35 $6,858,573.15 $582,387.20
Dale's 1217 E. Fairchild St $6,667,851.11 $6,071,042.67 $596,808.44
Big Four Tavern 620 N. Vermilion St $6,157,594.61 $5,715,502.81 $442,091.80
Licensees Net terminal income Municipality share Total bet
URBANA 20 $8,532,540.37 $426,627.17 $98,989,915.09
Business Address Total Bet Total Won Net Wagering Activity
Lindy Lu's 202 W. University Ave $10,575,420.09 $9,675,577.40 $899,842.69
Ruby's IV 510 N. Cunningham Ave $8,701,342.97 $8,002,974.95 $698,368.02
Emma's Eatery 114 Vine St $8,311,362.47 $7,575,541.49 $735,820.98
Dotty's 1901 S. Philo Rd $7,802,950.14 $7,077,344.63 $725,605.51
Lucky's Lounge 2002 N. Lincoln Ave $7,418,652.43 $6,814,944.44 $603,707.99
Licensees Net terminal income Municipality share Total bet
RANTOUL 16 $4,545,780.77 $227,289.30 $51,080,326.83
Business Address Total Bet Total Won Net Wagering Activity
Vegas Place 1287 E. Grove Ave $12,857,012.35 $11,697,577.04 $1,159,435.31
Circle K 220 S. Murray Rd $9,887,287.17 $8,907,705.60 $979,581.57
Caroline's Lucky Stop 425 S. Murray Rd $8,210,586.51 $7,561,041.80 $649,544.71
T & T Tavern 101 N. Century Blvd $5,743,004.43 $5,253,400.19 $489,604.24
Bud's Bar 122 N. Kentucky Ave $3,223,116.89 $2,965,772.99 $257,343.90
Licensees Net terminal income Municipality share Total bet
TUSCOLA 11 $2,865,697.34 $143,285.09 $34,591,215.24
Business Address Total Bet Total Won Net Wagering Activity
Lambo's 5 1000 E. Southline Rd $9,970,553.82 $9,097,759.18 $872,794.64
Fuel Mart 1207 E. Southline Rd $8,646,058.99 $7,973,333.73 $672,725.26
Road Ranger 1112 E. Southline Rd $4,325,753.04 $3,930,720.60 $395,032.44
Abbi's Place 708 E. Southline Rd $3,920,720.85 $3,507,598.03 $413,122.82
Love's Travel Stop 809 Moore Avenue $2,514,441.57 $2,356,087.47 $158,354.10

Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).

