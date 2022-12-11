How much tax revenue has video gambling pulled in this year locally?
Through the first 10 months of the year, 56 video-gambling establishments in Champaign pulled in almost $1 million in tax revenue for the city.
In Illinois, the net income of every video-gambling terminal is taxed at 34 percent — 29 percent goes to the state and 5 percent goes to the municipality it’s in.
When it comes to video gambling activity, no establishments in the East Central Illinois area rival the Mach 1 gas station in Tilton ($26 million played through October) or the Mach 1 in Champaign ($22.8 million).
An analysis of the amount wagered and won in five area municipalities shows video gamblers, in total, earn back a little more than 91 percent of what they play. The losses — or net wagering activity — are what goes to the businesses, state and local government.